Love Island USA season 6: release date and everything we know about the reality series

After wrapping her latest reality TV stint on Vanderpump Rules season 11, Ariana Madix trades in the highs and lows of Los Angeles for the drama of the single and ready to mingle in Fiji, as she hosts Love Island USA season 6.

Love Island USA continues to be one of the more interesting dating reality shows on TV as contestants search for love, but keep in mind that they are also playing for a chance to win the season-ending prize. So what can loyal fans look forward to seeing in the new episodes?

Here’s everything we know about Love Island USA season 6.

Love Island USA season 6 kicks off on Tuesday, June 11, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Peacock. Once the show gets rolling, new episodes debut six days a week. For those interested in watching episodes as they air in the US, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service. Peacock currently offers several options for would-be subscribers.

While we don’t have a UK release date for the new season yet, we anticipate the new season will join previous Love Island USA seasons on ITVX . Once we know more information, we’ll pass along the update.

Love Island USA season 6 premise

Here is the official synopsis of the new season of Love Island USA:

"Set in Fiji, season 6 will feature a brand-new vibrant villa including a spicy Casa Amor and an unforgettable Hideaway. Islanders will face more drama than ever before with jaw-dropping revelations, brand-new couples challenges and even a few surprise guests. Along the way, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the Love Island USA app to determine which Islanders remain in the villa and who goes home heartbroken and empty-handed."

Ariana Madix, Love Island USA (Image credit: Peacock)

Love Island USA season 6 cast

As of publication, the season 6 cast had not yet been announced. But with the season kicking off in June, we anticipate a cast listing soon. When we have casting information, we’ll pass along the update.

Love Island USA season 6 host

Once again, Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix is taking over hosting duties. Modern Family’s Sara Hyland previously hosted seasons 4 and 5 of the show, while Madix made appearances in season 5.

Since the infamous Scandoval hit the fan, Madix’s stardom has risen to new heights. In addition to this hosting job, she was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars season 32, stars as Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of Chicago and had a role in the TV movie, Buying Back My Daughter.

Love Island USA season 6 trailer

At this point, an official trailer hasn’t been released for the new season. However, Peacock did debut this video announcing the new season. Take a look at the clip below.