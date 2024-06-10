It's time for Love Island USA season 6. While Vanderpump Rules fans may be paying close attention to Ariana Madix in her first-year hosting duties, the series is of course about young contestants trying to find love and earn a chance to win the season-ending monetary prize.

Now loyal Love Island watchers know that each season kicks off with a crop of "OG" islanders hoping they survive the weeks of competition and recoupling. As connections fizzle out, bombshells are brought in and Casa Amor gets underway, we'll see just how many of the OG islanders make it to the end.

We'll be updating this piece for the duration of the season with all the latest coupling news and eliminations. Without further ado, meet the Love Island USA season 6 cast.

JaNa Craig

JaNa's hometowns may be Kailua, Hawaii, and Okinawa, Japan, but the day trader now lives in Las Vegas. Shockingly, while she isn't afraid of needles and tattoos, she does have a fear of cats. She has a thing for men with facial hair and notes Travis Kelce and Rege-Jean Page as her celeb crushes.

Leah Kateb

Leah is a college student living in Bell Canyon, Calif., who absolutely loves animals. She has three horses, three dogs and some pigs to boot. When it comes to dating, she thinks she's excellent at spotting red flags.

Kaylor Martin

From Connellsville, Pa., the grad student is a bottle of fun (literally, she can pour glasses of champagne using only her mouth). When it comes to Kaylor's celebrity crushes, she fancies Jacob Elordi, Harry Jowsey and Patrick Swayze.

Serena Page

From Houston but living in Los Angeles, Serena is a media planner who was raised as a Southern Belle. While her celebrity crushes are Method Man and Michael Ealy (both of whom start in Power Book II: Ghost season 4), she loves short and bald men.

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a bottle server from Charlotte, N.C. Although she loves traveling, she isn't a fan of flying, noting turbulence is her least favorite part of the experience. When it comes to dating, her biggest red flag is lack of communication and her celebrity crushers are Odell Beckham Jr. and Michael B. Jordan.

Kordell Beckham

Kordell lives in Dallas as an aircraft fueler/model. In an interesting fact, his older brother is popular NFL star, Odell Beckham Jr. In the celebrity world, he's crushing on Jene Aiko, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé.

Aaron Evans

A deckhand from North Devon in the UK, Aaron may already be a famous face to some as he won Traitors UK season 1. His celebrity crush is Margot Robbie and his mom describes him as a "feral liability."

Robert Rausch

If Robert's name sounds familiar, that’s because he appeared in Love Island USA season 5 during the infamous Casa Amor phase of the game. He's the snake wrangler that charmed quite a few of the ladies. He's back looking to compete, and his celebrity crushes are Beabadoobee and Madelyn Cline.

Coye Simmons

From Winston-Salem, N.C., and a school district unit director, Coye is the son of prominent female rapper, Shocky Shay. Standing at 6-foot 8-inches with a shoe size of 17, it should come as no surprise that he has his clothes and shoes custom-designed. He celebrity crushes are Kim Kardashian and Karrueche Tran.

Kendall Washington

Another islander living in Dallas, Kendall is a territory manager in medical device sales. His favorite movie is Ratatouille, and his celebrity crushes are Minka Kelly and Jessica Alba.