Love Is Blind season 8: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Netflix reality series
A new crop of singles representing the Minneapolis area look for love.
Golden goblets are being raised in the Midwest, as Love Is Blind season 8 heads to Minneapolis to see if a new crop of singles can find their soulmate.
Although Love Is Blind season 6 and Love Is Blind season 7 arguably had more drama than love in the episodes, we'll have to watch and see if Love Is Blind season 8 heads in the opposite direction. Either way, fans will keep things interesting as they likely offer commentary once again on social media.
Here's everything we know about Love Is Blind season 8.
Love Is Blind season 8 release date
Like with seasons before, Love Is Blind season 8 episodes will roll out over several weeks. The first six episodes of the new season premiere on Friday, February 14 on Netflix.
Here is the full release schedule for season 8:
- February 14: episodes 1-6
- February 21: episodes 7-9
- February 28: episodes 10-11
- March 7: episode 12
Love Is Blind is a Netflix original series. If you're interested in watching episodes, you'll need a Netflix subscription. Currently, the streaming service offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.
Love Is Blind season 8 premise
Here is a brief synopsis of season 8:
"Celebrate the five-year anniversary of Love is Blind with a brand new season set in Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Minnesota, and discover that when it comes to this hit reality series, there's always more to reveal."
Love Is Blind season 8 cast
Here is a video introducing show fans to the Love Is Blind season 8 cast members. By the way, Vanessa and Nick Lachey return to host.
We've also provided a list of the cast below.
Love Is Blind season 8 women:
- Amanda, district retail manager
- Ashley, client success manager
- Brittany, partnership executive
- Casandra, hairstylist
- Kylie, medical student
- Lauren, educational sales
- Madison, artist
- Meg, oncology nurse
- Molly, executive assistant
- Monica, digital marketing
- Sara, oncology nurse
- Taylor, colonoscopy nurse
- Tiera, marketing strategist
- Vanessa, media planner
- Virginia, healthcare recruiter
- Yemi, product sales manager
Love Is Blind season 8 men:
- Adam, fashion director/co-owner
- Alex, commercial real estate broker
- Andrew, realtor
- Ben, developer
- Benji, entrepreneur/realtor
- Brad, dentist
- Brian, wine bar owner
- Daniel, sales account executive
- David, medical device sales
- Devin, youth director/coach
- Hugo, marketing
- Joey, physician associate
- Mason, cinematographer
- Mo, property manager
- Scott, project manager
- Tom, management consultant
Love Is Blind season 8 trailer
Check out the official trailer for the new season below.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.