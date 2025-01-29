Love Is Blind season 8: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Netflix reality series

Golden goblets are being raised in the Midwest, as Love Is Blind season 8 heads to Minneapolis to see if a new crop of singles can find their soulmate.

Although Love Is Blind season 6 and Love Is Blind season 7 arguably had more drama than love in the episodes, we'll have to watch and see if Love Is Blind season 8 heads in the opposite direction. Either way, fans will keep things interesting as they likely offer commentary once again on social media.

Here's everything we know about Love Is Blind season 8.

Like with seasons before, Love Is Blind season 8 episodes will roll out over several weeks. The first six episodes of the new season premiere on Friday, February 14 on Netflix.

Here is the full release schedule for season 8:

February 14: episodes 1-6

episodes 1-6 February 21: episodes 7-9

episodes 7-9 February 28: episodes 10-11

episodes 10-11 March 7: episode 12

Love Is Blind is a Netflix original series. If you're interested in watching episodes, you'll need a Netflix subscription. Currently, the streaming service offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.

Love Is Blind season 8 premise

Here is a brief synopsis of season 8:

"Celebrate the five-year anniversary of Love is Blind with a brand new season set in Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Minnesota, and discover that when it comes to this hit reality series, there's always more to reveal."

Love Is Blind season 8 cast

Here is a video introducing show fans to the Love Is Blind season 8 cast members. By the way, Vanessa and Nick Lachey return to host.

YouTube Watch On

We've also provided a list of the cast below.

Love Is Blind season 8 women:

Amanda, district retail manager

Ashley, client success manager

Brittany, partnership executive

Casandra, hairstylist

Kylie, medical student

Lauren, educational sales

Madison, artist

Meg, oncology nurse

Molly, executive assistant

Monica, digital marketing

Sara, oncology nurse

Taylor, colonoscopy nurse

Tiera, marketing strategist

Vanessa, media planner

Virginia, healthcare recruiter

Yemi, product sales manager

Love Is Blind season 8 men:

Adam, fashion director/co-owner

Alex, commercial real estate broker

Andrew, realtor

Ben, developer

Benji, entrepreneur/realtor

Brad, dentist

Brian, wine bar owner

Daniel, sales account executive

David, medical device sales

Devin, youth director/coach

Hugo, marketing

Joey, physician associate

Mason, cinematographer

Mo, property manager

Scott, project manager

Tom, management consultant

Love Is Blind season 8 trailer

Check out the official trailer for the new season below.