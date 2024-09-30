Love Is Blind season 7: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Netflix reality series

Golden Goblets have found their way to Washington, D.C., as Netflix's hit show, Love Is Blind, has picked the capital of the US to film Love Is Blind season 7.

After Love Is Blind season 6 saw more drama than love, with only one pair exchanging "I do's," many viewers are eager to see if this crop of singles will be more prepared to actually get married. However, whether the contestants are or not, we're certain show fans will again flock to social media to offer their always-spirited commentary.

So what else can you expect from Love Is Blind season 7? Here's everything we know about it.

Like with seasons before, Love Is Blind season 7 episodes will roll out over several weeks. The first six episodes of the new season premiere on Wednesday, October 2 on Netflix.

Here is the full release schedule for season 7:

October 2 : Love Is Blind season 7 episodes 1-6

: Love Is Blind season 7 episodes 1-6 October 9 : Love Is Blind season 7 episodes 7-9

: Love Is Blind season 7 episodes 7-9 October 16 : Love Is Blind season 7 episodes 10-11

: Love Is Blind season 7 episodes 10-11 October 23: Love Is Blind season 7 episode 12 (finale)

Love Is Blind is a Netflix original series. If you're interested in watching episodes, you'll need a Netflix subscription. Currently, the streaming service offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.

Love Is Blind season 7 premise

Here is an official synopsis of season 7:

"The hit reality series is back for a seventh season, following a new set of singles from Washington, D.C. — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world."

Where is the Love Is Blind season 7 cast from?

Once again, Love Is Blind season 7 is based in Washington, D.C.

Love Is Blind season 7 cast

Here is a video introducing show fans to the Love Is Blind season 7 cast members. By the way, Vanessa and Nick Lachey return to host.

Love is Blind Season 7 | Meet the Cast | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

We've also provided a list of the cast below.

Love Is Blind season 7 women:

Alexandra

Ally

Ashley A.

Ashley W.

Brittany

Dylan

Hannah

Katie

Marissa

Monica

Morgan

Nina

Tara

Taylor

Jenny

Love Is Blind season 7 men:

Bohdan

David

Garrett

Jason

Leo

Nick D.

Nick P.

Perry

Ramses

Raymond

Stephen

Tamar

Tim

Tyler

Love Is Blind season 7 trailer

Check out the official trailer for the new season below.