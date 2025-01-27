The Bachelor season 29: release date, cast and everything we know about Grant Ellis' season

Get the roses ready, Bachelor Nation, because it's time for another season of The Bachelor. ABC's long-running reality dating show returns for season 29 and promises more drama (and likely more tears) than ever before. This time around it's Grant Ellis' turn to find love. The day trader and former contestant on The Bachelorette season 21 hopes to find his future Mrs. from a group of women picked to join him this season.

Here's everything you need to know about The Bachelor season 29.

Next episode of The Bachelor season 29

The Bachelor season 29 premieres Monday, January 27. The show airs Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. New episodes will air weekly and be available on-demand and on Hulu the day after they air.

As of this writing, there's no word on a release date for the current season to air in the UK but previous seasons are available on Hayu.

The Bachelor airs on ABC, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu. ABC is included in traditional pay-TV cable packages, but if you've cut the cord, then you can watch shows on ABC without cable through a live streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or Fubo.

The Bachelor season 29 premise

Here's the official synopsis of The Bachelor season 29 from ABC:

"Hit reality series The Bachelor offers some of America’s most eligible single men the chance to find true love. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, one charming Bachelor embarks on a romantic journey full of breathtaking dates, heartfelt moments and important conversations as they get to know a number of smart, confident and beautiful women each season. Each week, the leading man will hand out roses to those with whom his connection grows strongest, gradually narrowing the field in the search for his soulmate until only one rose remains."

Who is the Bachelor on The Bachelor season 29?

(Image credit: Disney/John Fleenor)

As with other seasons of The Bachelor, this season's man of the hour is someone Bachelor Nation has seen before. Grant Ellis first appeared during The Bachelorette season 21.

Here's ABC's official introductory statement about Ellis:

"Grant Ellis is a 31-year-old day trader from New Jersey who captured the hearts of Bachelor Nation on season 21 of The Bachelorette with his infectious smile and unwavering positivity. Before his emotional exit, fans saw Ellis’ genuine desire to build a future centered on family. The former pro basketball player is passionate about his career as a day trader; but when he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, he can be found cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights. As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures."

The Bachelor season 29 cast

25 women are vying for Grant's final rose in The Bachelor season 29.

Alexe, 27, a pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada

Alli Jo, 30, a boxing trainer from Manalapan, N.J.

Allyshia, 29, an interior designer from Tampa, Fla.

Bailey, 27, a social media manager from Atlanta, Ga.

Beverly, 30, an insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, N.Y.

Carolina, 28, a public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Chloie, 27, a model from New York, N.Y.

Christina, 26, a marketing director from Fargo, N.D.

Dina, 31, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.

Ella, 25, a luxury travel host from Los Angeles, Calif.

J’Nae, 28, an account coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colo.

Juliana, 28, a client service associate from Newton, Mass.

Kelsey, 26, an interior designer from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Kyleigh, 26, a retail manager from Wilmington, N.C.

Litia, 31, a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah

Natalie, 25, a Ph.D. student from Louisville, Ky.

Neicey, 32, a pediatrician from Blythewood, S.C.

Parisa, 29, a pediatric behavior analyst from Birmingham, Mich.

Radhika, 28, an attorney from New York, N.Y.

Rebekah, 31, an ICU nurse from Dallas, Texas

Rose, 27, a registered nurse from Chicago, Ill.

Sarafiena, 29, an associate media director from New York, N.Y.

Savannah, 27, a wedding planner from Charlottesville, Va.

Vicky, 28, a nightclub server from Las Vegas, Nev.

Zoe, 27, a tech engineer and model from New York, N.Y.

Meet The Women: The Bachelor S29 - YouTube Watch On

The Bachelor season 29 host

Jesse Palmer returns to host The Bachelor season 29. Palmer has been spotted all around Bachelor Nation with hosting duties on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, as well as The Golden Bachelor.

The Bachelor season 29 trailer

Take a look at the preview of The Bachelor season 29 below.