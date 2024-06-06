The Bachelorette season 21: release date, cast and everything we know

After finding out that she was not meant for a happily ever after with Joey Gradiazei in The Bachelor season 28, Jenn Tran is on a mission to find love in The Bachelorette season 21.

Here's everything we know about The Bachelorette season 21.

The Bachelorette season 21 premieres Monday, July 8, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. New episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

UK fans can watch past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette on Hayu. We'll keep you updated on a release date for The Bachelorette season 21 in the UK.

The Bachelorette season 21 airs on ABC. ABC is included in most cable packages, but if you've cut the cord, then you can watch ABC shows without cable through a live streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV.

The Bachelorette season 21 premise

Here's the synopsis of The Bachelorette season 21 from ABC:

"Jenn Tran will make Bachelor franchise history when her journey to love begins on the upcoming 21st season of The Bachelorette. After charming audiences with her bubbly personality on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, the 26-year-old fan favorite will begin handing out roses when the series returns this summer."

Who is the bachelorette in The Bachelorette season 21?

Jenn Tran is the Bachelorette in season 21. She recently appeared in Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor.

Here is Tran's bio from ABC:

"Jenn Tran is a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others and is currently studying to become a physician assistant. The bilingual Vietnamese beauty currently resides in Miami and is ready to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is. When she’s not studying, the 26-year-old fan favorite loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling whenever she has the chance."

Who are the bachelors in The Bachelorette season 21?

Over two dozen men will vie for a rose from Jenn this season. They range from a sommelier to a freight company owner.

Here are the men who will be featured in The Bachelorette season 21:

Aaron, 29, an aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Okla.

Austin, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, Calif.

Brendan, 30, a real estate broker from Vancouver, British Columbia

Brett, 28, a health & safety manager from Manheim, Penn.

Brian, 33, an aesthetics consultant from Boynton Beach, Fla.

Dakota, 27, a sommelier from Paradise Valley, Ariz.

Devin, 28, a freight company owner from Houston, Texas

Dylan, 24, a medical student from Elk Grove, Calif.

Grant, 30, a day trader from Houston, Texas

Hakeem, 29, a medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Ill.

Jahaan, 28, a startup founder from New York, N.Y.

Jeremy, 29, a real estate investor from New York, N.Y.

John, 25, a medical student from Delray Beach, Fla.

Jonathon, 27, a creative director from Los Angeles, Calif.

Kevin, 35, a financial analyst from Denver, Colo.

Marcus, 31, an Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, N.C.

Marvin, 28, a luxury event planner from Santa Monica, Calif.

Matt, 27, an insurance executive from Atlanta, Ga.

Moze, 25, an algebra teacher from Albany, N.Y.

Ricky, 28, a pharmaceutical representative from Miami, Fla.

Sam M., 27, a contractor from Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Sam N., 25, an entrepreneur from Carlsbad, Calif.

Spencer, 30, a pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas

Thomas N., 31, a retirement advisor from Tucker, Ga.

Tomas A., 27, a physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario

The Bachelorette season 21 trailer

Here's a sneak peek at the first night of The Bachelorette season 21: