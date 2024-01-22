The Bachelor season 28: release date, cast and everything we know about Joey's historic season

Get the roses ready, Bachelor Nation, because it's time for another season of The Bachelor. ABC's long-running reality dating show returns for season 28 and promises more drama (and likely more tears) than ever before. This time around it's Joey Graziadei's turn to find love. The former contestant on The Bachelorette season 20 hopes to find his future Mrs. from a record field of 32 women picked to join him this season.

The latest season of The Bachelor follows on the heels of The Golden Bachelor, which was the highest-rated season in years. Will Joey's quest to find love have similar success with viewers?

Here's everything you need to know about The Bachelor season 28.

The Bachelor season 28 premieres on Monday, January 22, from 8-10 pm ET/PT on ABC. New episodes will air weekly on Mondays and be available on-demand and on Hulu the day after they air.

Here's the synopsis for Week 1 on January 22:

As of this writing, there's no word on a release date for the current season to air in the UK but previous seasons are available on Hayu.

The Bachelor season 28 plot

Here's the official synopsis of The Bachelor season 28 from ABC:

"Love awaits 32 extraordinary women – the most to ever arrive at the mansion on night one — as they make Bachelor history and prepare to open their hearts to Joey Graziadei. With a first impression rose on the table, the pressure is on and every moment counts"

Who is the Bachelor on The Bachelor season 28?

As with other seasons of The Bachelor, this season's man of the hour is someone Bachelor Nation has seen before. Joey Graziadei first appeared during The Bachelorette season 20.

Here's ABC's official introductory statement about Graziadei:

"Joey Graziadei is a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Penn., who stole hearts all over America on season 20 of The Bachelorette with his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion. Before his emotional exit, audiences saw Graziadei open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love. As the Bachelor, Graziadei is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life."

The Bachelor season 28 cast

(Image credit: Disney/John Fleenor)

A record 32 women are vying for Joey's final rose in The Bachelor season 28.

This season, only one of the women met Joey prior to the start of the show, and that's Maria from Hawaii.

Allison , 26, a realtor from Philadelphia

, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia Autumn , 26, an account executive from St. Louis

, 26, an account executive from St. Louis Chandler , 24, a graphic designer from New York City

, 24, a graphic designer from New York City Chrissa , 26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia

, 26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia Daisy , 25, an account executive from Becker, Minn.

, 25, an account executive from Becker, Minn. Edwina , 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta

, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta Erika , 25, a leasing agent from North Bergen, N.J.

, 25, a leasing agent from North Bergen, N.J. Evalin , 29, a nanny from San Antonio

, 29, a nanny from San Antonio Jenn , 25, a physician assistant student from Miami

, 25, a physician assistant student from Miami Jessica "Jess," 24, an executive assistant from San Diego, Calif.

24, an executive assistant from San Diego, Calif. Katelyn , 25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, N.M.

, 25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, N.M. Kayla , 27, a guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio

, 27, a guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio Kelsey A. , 25, a junior project manager from New Orleans

, 25, a junior project manager from New Orleans Kelsey T. , 31, an actor from Los Angeles

, 31, an actor from Los Angeles Kyra , 26, a paralegal from Miami

, 26, a paralegal from Miami Eleni "Lanie," 27, a realtor from Philadelphia

27, a realtor from Philadelphia Lauren , 28, a registered nurse from Philadelphia

, 28, a registered nurse from Philadelphia Maria "Lea," 23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii

23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii Alexandra "Lexi," 30, a digital strategist from Atlanta

30, a digital strategist from Atlanta Madina , 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, N.C.

, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, N.C. Maria , 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario

, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario Marlena , 26, a finance writer from West Palm Beach, Fla.

, 26, a finance writer from West Palm Beach, Fla. Natalie "Nat," 26, a registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario

26, a registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario Rachel , 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii

, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii Samantha "Sam," 31, a CPA from Nashville, Tenn.

31, a CPA from Nashville, Tenn. Samantha , 25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami

, 25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami Sandra , 26, a cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tenn.

, 26, a cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tenn. Starr , 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Fla.

, 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Fla. Sydney , 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, R.I.

, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, R.I. Talyah , 23, an esthetician from Huntington Beach, Calif.

, 23, an esthetician from Huntington Beach, Calif. Taylor , 23, a recruiter from Chicago

, 23, a recruiter from Chicago Zoe, 24, an artist from Atlanta

The Bachelor season 28 host

(Image credit: Disney/John Fleenor)

Jesse Palmer returns to host The Bachelor season 28. Palmer has been spotted all around Bachelor Nation with hosting duties on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, as well as The Golden Bachelor.

The Bachelor season 28 trailer

ABC provided a first look at Joey Graziadei in action as the new Bachelor. Take a look at the teaser below:

How to watch The Bachelor season 28

The Bachelor airs on ABC, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu. ABC is included in traditional pay-TV cable packages, but if you've cut the cord, then you can watch shows on ABC without cable through a live streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or Fubo.

The Bachelor can be found in the UK on Hayu but there's no word on when season 28 will be available. We'll be sure to update you as soon as that information becomes available.