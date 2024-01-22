The Bachelor season 28: release date, cast and everything we know about Joey's historic season
The Bachelor returns with Joey's journey to find true love among a record 32 contestants.
Get the roses ready, Bachelor Nation, because it's time for another season of The Bachelor. ABC's long-running reality dating show returns for season 28 and promises more drama (and likely more tears) than ever before. This time around it's Joey Graziadei's turn to find love. The former contestant on The Bachelorette season 20 hopes to find his future Mrs. from a record field of 32 women picked to join him this season.
The latest season of The Bachelor follows on the heels of The Golden Bachelor, which was the highest-rated season in years. Will Joey's quest to find love have similar success with viewers?
Here's everything you need to know about The Bachelor season 28.
The Bachelor season 28 release date
The Bachelor season 28 premieres on Monday, January 22, from 8-10 pm ET/PT on ABC. New episodes will air weekly on Mondays and be available on-demand and on Hulu the day after they air.
Here's the synopsis for Week 1 on January 22:
"Love awaits 32 extraordinary women as they make Bachelor history and open their hearts to Joey Graziadei on the season premiere of The Bachelor. With a first impression rose on the table, every moment counts."
As of this writing, there's no word on a release date for the current season to air in the UK but previous seasons are available on Hayu.
The Bachelor season 28 plot
Here's the official synopsis of The Bachelor season 28 from ABC:
"Love awaits 32 extraordinary women – the most to ever arrive at the mansion on night one — as they make Bachelor history and prepare to open their hearts to Joey Graziadei. With a first impression rose on the table, the pressure is on and every moment counts"
Who is the Bachelor on The Bachelor season 28?
As with other seasons of The Bachelor, this season's man of the hour is someone Bachelor Nation has seen before. Joey Graziadei first appeared during The Bachelorette season 20.
Here's ABC's official introductory statement about Graziadei:
"Joey Graziadei is a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Penn., who stole hearts all over America on season 20 of The Bachelorette with his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion. Before his emotional exit, audiences saw Graziadei open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love. As the Bachelor, Graziadei is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life."
The Bachelor season 28 cast
A record 32 women are vying for Joey's final rose in The Bachelor season 28.
This season, only one of the women met Joey prior to the start of the show, and that's Maria from Hawaii.
- Allison, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia
- Autumn, 26, an account executive from St. Louis
- Chandler, 24, a graphic designer from New York City
- Chrissa, 26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia
- Daisy, 25, an account executive from Becker, Minn.
- Edwina, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta
- Erika, 25, a leasing agent from North Bergen, N.J.
- Evalin, 29, a nanny from San Antonio
- Jenn, 25, a physician assistant student from Miami
- Jessica "Jess," 24, an executive assistant from San Diego, Calif.
- Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, N.M.
- Kayla, 27, a guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio
- Kelsey A., 25, a junior project manager from New Orleans
- Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles
- Kyra, 26, a paralegal from Miami
- Eleni "Lanie," 27, a realtor from Philadelphia
- Lauren, 28, a registered nurse from Philadelphia
- Maria "Lea," 23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii
- Alexandra "Lexi," 30, a digital strategist from Atlanta
- Madina, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, N.C.
- Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario
- Marlena, 26, a finance writer from West Palm Beach, Fla.
- Natalie "Nat," 26, a registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario
- Rachel, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii
- Samantha "Sam," 31, a CPA from Nashville, Tenn.
- Samantha, 25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami
- Sandra, 26, a cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tenn.
- Starr, 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Fla.
- Sydney, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, R.I.
- Talyah, 23, an esthetician from Huntington Beach, Calif.
- Taylor, 23, a recruiter from Chicago
- Zoe, 24, an artist from Atlanta
The Bachelor season 28 host
Jesse Palmer returns to host The Bachelor season 28. Palmer has been spotted all around Bachelor Nation with hosting duties on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, as well as The Golden Bachelor.
The Bachelor season 28 trailer
ABC provided a first look at Joey Graziadei in action as the new Bachelor. Take a look at the teaser below:
How to watch The Bachelor season 28
The Bachelor airs on ABC, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu. ABC is included in traditional pay-TV cable packages, but if you've cut the cord, then you can watch shows on ABC without cable through a live streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or Fubo.
The Bachelor can be found in the UK on Hayu but there's no word on when season 28 will be available. We'll be sure to update you as soon as that information becomes available.
