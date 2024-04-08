John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA — release date, trailer and everything we know about the live Netflix comedy special

John Mulaney is going live on Netflix, as the stand-up comedian and the streamer are partnering on a special event titled John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA that is going to be part of the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival in May. It is going to be a six-night special event where Mulaney and various other comedians are going to be exploring Los Angeles.

Mulaney is no stranger to Netflix, with many of his stand-up specials on Netflix right now, including his most recent, Baby J; he also did a variety special on Netflix called John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch. This will be Mulaney's first live event with Netflix, something the streamer has been getting into more recently with things like a Chris Rock stand-up special, sport specials (i.e. Nadal vs Alcaraz) and the SAG Awards.

We've got everything you need to know about John Mulaney: Presents: Everybody's in LA right here.

Netflix debuts John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA on Friday, May 3, with additional episodes airing Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 10. Episodes premiere at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on Netflix.

In order to watch the specials, you must have a Netflix subscription. If you are not currently a subscriber, Netflix plans are available starting at $6.99 per month.

Again, this is part of the Netflix Is a Joke festival, which takes place from May 2-12; check out the full schedule right here, which includes another Mulaney event at the Hollywood Bowl on May 4.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA guests

There are no confirmed guests for the episodes at this time, but Netflix teases they will be both "famous and non-famous." In the trailer (available below), Mulaney teases that it could be people "equal to, but not necessarily" Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and David Letterman.

If you want a better idea of some of the potential guests, check out the Netflix Is a Joke lineup to see the most likely options.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA premise

So what will John Mulaney and his guests be doing? Here is the description from Netflix:

"The comically unconventional show will feature surprise guests (both famous and non-famous), and tag along with Mulaney for field pieces shot in Los Angeles."

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA trailer

Watch John Mulaney, with assistance from Los Angeles residents, tease his upcoming series of live Netflix specials in the John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA trailer:

About John Mulaney

John Mulaney is one of the biggest stand-up comedians working today. His first TV stand-up special came in 2009 with Comedy Central Presents: John Mulaney. From there he would go on to make New in Town (2012), The Comeback Kid (2015), Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (2018) and Baby J (2023). Both Kid Gorgeous at Radio City and Baby J won Emmys for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special in their respective years.

Mulaney has done plenty outside of stand-up as well. He was a writer for many years on Saturday Night Live and he wrote and starred in Oh, Hello on Broadway, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch, TV series Documentary Now! and his own sitcom, Mulaney. As an actor he has starred in Big Mouth, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, The Bear and more.

Most recently, Mulaney was a memorable presenter at the 2024 Oscars, where he hilariously recapped Field of Dreams before presenting an award.