Netflix Slam: release date, who's playing and how to watch the tennis live stream online

Netflix continues to dip its toes into the waters of live sports streaming; a few months after its golf and F1 mash-up in the form of the Netflix Cup, its next live-streamed event is the Netflix Slam which takes place on Sunday, March 3.

A tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz hosted in Las Vegas' Michelob ULTRA Arena, Netflix is streaming this Spanish player match-up along with some extra fanfare, with other smaller matches expected and some big names joining as commentators.

The Netflix Slam is the streaming giant's latest change to impress live sports fans; reactions to the Netflix Cup were mixed, but with the streamer set to host live WWE from 2025, it needs to get its house in order.

With the Indian Wells Open taking place just days after the Netflix Slam, and the major French Open drawing closer, this will be an exciting match for tennis fans ahead of some really important tournaments.

So here's everything you need to know about the Netflix Slam.

The Netflix Slam takes place on Sunday, March 3, and it'll begin at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT/8:30 pm UK.

No run time has been announced for the show just yet, and it likely greatly depends on how many other matches play before Nadal vs Alcaraz and how long those two greats take to play.

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Australian Open (Image credit: Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images)

Who's playing in the Netflix Slam?

Two Spanish tennis legends meet for the Netflix Slam.

First up is Carlos Alcaraz, the second-highest-seeded tennis player at the time of writing in the ATP Rankings, though he's been as high as #1 before. At only 20 years old, he's incredibly young, yet has already won the US Open and Wimbledon once each.

Facing off against Alcaraz is Rafael Nadal, who's also been the world's top-rated tennis player before but now sits at #654. This is due to an ongoing string of injuries that's seen him avoid the courts for a year, however he's got 22 Grand Slam trophies to his name, so he's clearly a stellar player.

Nadal is posed to make a comeback in 2024, and it could start with the Netflix Slam... as long as he can beat the young new powerhouse. These two players have played before, once in 2021 and twice in 2022, and Nadal won the first two but Alcaraz pulled it back for the third.

Netflix has promised that "additional players and matchups will be announced at a later date" and we're still waiting to hear who they are.

How to watch the Netflix Slam

As you can guess from the name, the Netflix cup is available to stream via Netflix, so you'll need to log into the platform on your chosen device (computer, TV, phone etc) in order to watch it.

Netflix is hosting two streams: one in English and one in Spanish. The streamer hasn't confirmed whether you'll be able to pick which stream you watch, or whether it's purely dependent on where you live.

It's also not clear whether the Netflix Slam is a global broadcast or will only be available in Spanish and English markets, due to the site saying "This will stream as a duaI broadcast for English and Spanish speaking markets.". You might need to use a VPN to watch in some countries, then.