How to watch the 2025 Barcelona Open tennis tournament online or on TV

Some of the best men's tennis players are about to descend upon Spain for the 2025 edition of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, which beguns on Monday, April 14.

This clay-court tournament, which runs for a week until Sunday, April 20, is part of the ATP Tour as an ATP 500 tournament, but it'll double as a warm-up for the Madrid Open later in the month.

The 2025 edition of the Barcelona Open sees a big change from last year: the draw has been reduced in size by 25% down to 32 players.

The field list will include Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz as well as Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas for the men's singles, and there's also a men's doubles round.

If you're keen to watch the Barcelona Open, here's everything you need to know to catch it.

How to watch the 2025 Barcelona Open in the US

If you live in the US, the way to watch the Barcelona Open is via the Tennis Channel, which as the name suggests is a cable channel dedicated to tennis.

You can access the Tennis Channel by picking up a cable plan that includes it, or by using a live TV streaming service which lets you cut the cord and stream cable channels online.

Your cheapest option is Sling TV and you can find the current price below, though you'll need to pay $11 extra for the Sports add-on package. It's also on DirecTV if you get the Choice package or higher, and Fubo with the Elite plan.

However you watch the Tennis Channel, you can do so via the programme Center Court Live, which begins at ET/2 am PT each day. As a word of warning, this show is also covering tournaments in Munich, Stuttgart and Rouen at the same time, so it'll likely jump between matches instead of sticking on one. But it's the only way of seeing any Barcelona Open games in the US so it'll have to do.

How to watch the 2025 Barcelona Open in the UK

Tennis fans in the UK will be able to watch the 2025 Barcelona Open coverage by using Sky Sports.

Coverage will air on the Sky Sports Tennis channel between 10 am and 6 pm (roughly, as times vary on play). The channel's Live Tennis coverage will largely focus on the Barcelona Open as well as the Bavarian International Tennis Championships so it won't just stick to Barcelona, but you'll see some Spanish action.

During the week, the coverage will sometimes also be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event.

You can watch Sky Sports by signing up for one of the Sky TV plans that include it: £35 for Essential or £42 for Ultimate. The difference between the two is that Ultimate offers more live TV channels but it doesn't affect the Sky Sports offerings.

How to watch the 2025 Barcelona Open in Australia

If you live in Australia, the way to watch the Barcelona Open is via the streaming service beIN Sports.

Play will begin at 8pm AEDT each day, and likely continue until the early hours.

BeIN Sports costs $15 per month. It's cheaper, however, to sign up for an annual plan which costs $130.

How to watch the 2025 Barcelona Open everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch live streams of the Barcelona Open, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!