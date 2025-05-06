How to watch the Italian Open 2025: stream the Internazionali BNL d'Italia online or on TV

The busy summer of European tennis events continues from Wednesday, May 8 when the 2025 edition of the Italian Open begins.

The Italian Open, or Internazionali BNL d'Italia as it's alternatively known, is an ATP 1000 and WTA 1000 tournament with men's and women's singles and doubles. It takes place at the Foro Italico in Rome, on clay courts.

Returning champions Alexander Zverev and Iga Swiatek return to the clay for the 2025 Italian Open, as do most of the top 10 men's and women's players in the world, so it's sure to be a competitive two weeks of play. It runs until Sunday, May 18.

That means Italian Open play ends a week before the French Open, which begins on Sunday, May 25, making Foro Italico players' best option for a warm-up before that Grand Slam event.

So there are plenty of reasons to watch. Here's how to see live Italian Open 2025 coverage, online or on TV, from different regions in the world.

How to watch the Italian Open 2025 in the US

Fans of tennis in the US can watch the 2025 Italian Open on the Tennis Channel. This is where lots of ATP and WTA air, but not all of the Grand Slams.

The Tennis Channel's schedule has live coverage of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Tennis running from 5 am ET/2 am PT until 5 pm ET/2 pm PT each day, followed by highlights coverage. Later in the tournament, coverage will begin an hour later and end several hours earlier.

You can access the Tennis Channel by picking up a cable plan that includes it, or by using a live TV streaming service which lets you cut the cord and stream cable channels online.

Your cheapest option is Sling TV and you can find the current price below, though you'll need to pay $11 extra for the Sports add-on package. It's also on DirecTV if you get the Choice package or higher, and Fubo with the Elite plan.

How to watch Italian Open 2025 in the UK

To watch the 2025 Italian Open from the UK, you'll need to sign up for Sky Sports. This is the platform that gets most, if not all, of the tennis coverage in the UK.

You'll be able to watch live coverage of the Italian Open from 10 am until 10 pm on the Sky Sports Tennis channel, and lots of the time on Sky Sports Main Event too, although sometimes coverage is interrupted by other events.

You can watch Sky Sports by signing up for one of the Sky TV plans that include it: £35 for Essential or £42 for Ultimate. The difference between the two is that Ultimate offers more live TV channels but it doesn't affect the Sky Sports offerings.

How to watch Italian Open 2025 in Australia

To watch live coverage of the Italian Open 2025 in Australia, you'll need to subscribe to the streaming service beIN Sports.

Coverage is expected to begin at 7 pm AEST each day and last for around 12 hours, with men's matches playing on beIN SPORTS 1 and women's ones on beIN SPORTS 2.

A subscription to beIN Sports costs $15 per month or $130 per year.

How to watch Italian Open 2025 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Italian Open 2025 you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!