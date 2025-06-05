How to watch the 2025 Queen's Club Championships online or on TV from anywhere

As tennis fans will know, the Queen's Club Championship is the unofficial warm-up tennis tournament before Wimbledon, and if you're a keen racquet fan we'll help you find a way to watch the event.

The Queen's Club Championship, also known this year as the HSBC Championship for sponsor reasons, is split into two parts. The men's event will run from Monday, June 9 until Sunday, June 15, and the women's one will pick up the day after until Sunday, June 15.

It's a tennis tournament that fills the gap between the French Open and Wimbledon, hosted at the Queen's Club in London, just down the road from Wimbledon, which is one of the reasons that it's often seen as a warm-up event for that British tennis Grand Slam.

While major tennis players sit out the Queen's Club Championship to prepare for Wimbledon, there are still some big names playing including Carlos Alcaraz, Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz and Zheng Qinwen.

So here's how to watch the Queen's Club tennis championship online or on TV, depending on your options.

How to watch the Queen's Club Championship in the UK

The BBC has the rights to broadcast the Queen's Club Championship, as last year.

Coverage will largely be on BBC Two but some is expected to also show on BBC One for selected matches. There will be, at max, a few hours a day of coverage this way.

You can also see coverage by heading over to iPlayer during the week. You can find the BBC Sports landing page here which is where games will be hosted, and there's some early taster coverage too.

How to watch the Queen's Club Championship in the US

If only there was a cable channel that let you watch tennis... oh wait, there is! Yep, coverage of the Queen's Club Championship falls to The Tennis Channel once again.

Through most of the day, The Tennis Channel will be broadcasting its show Center Court Live which show "tennis action from around the world". TCC's website confirms that the cinch Championship is once such show, and the channel's MatchCast feature will let you ensure that you're watching the match you want.

So how do you get access to The Tennis Channel? Well your cable plan might already include it, but if not, there are some live TV streaming services which include it in their plans or add-on packages.

Sling TV has it as part of its Sports Extra add-on package while DirecTV Now and Fubo both have it in their higher tiers.

How to watch the Queen's Club Championship everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the tennis, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!