Golden Globes 2025: nominations, date, host and everything we know about the awards show
The Golden Globes are Hollywood’s biggest party, plus they hand out some awards.
Awards season is upon us, and one of the biggest events of the calendar is the Golden Globes. The annual Hollywood gathering recognizes some of the best work across movies and TV from the past year, as judged by the journalists that make up the voting body. Let us catch you up on everything you need to know about this year’s ceremony, Golden Globes 2025.
One of the things that makes the Golden Globes unique from its most notable contemporary (The Oscars) is that it splits its categories into genres — Drama and Comedy/Musicals. This allows for the show to recognize some more of the great work of the year, including some titles that might not get the chance among other voting bodies. On the TV side, the Globes is often known for recognizing new shows, as they are one of the first major awards bodies to consider shows that premiere in the fall.
With that in mind, what movies and TV shows are going to be up for Globes this year? When is the show? What else do you need to know about it? Read on for everything to know about Golden Globes 2025.
Golden Globes 2025 date
The Golden Globes 2025 are going to take place on Sunday, January 5, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The awards ceremony will air on CBS.
In order to watch the Golden Globes 2025 you must have access to your local CBS station, be that through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service with access to CBS (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV). You can also stream the awards ceremony live on Paramount Plus with Showtime; all Paramount Plus subscribers will be able to stream the show on-demand the following day.
Golden Globes 2025 nominations
Here is a rundown of the major Golden Globes 2025 nominations for movies and TV:
MOVIES
Best Comedy/Musical
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Perez
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Drama
- A Complete Unknown
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical
- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
- Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
- Glen Powell, Hit Man
- Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical
- Amy Adams, Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Zendaya, Challengers
Best Actor in a Drama
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress in a Drama
- Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
- Angelina Jolie, Maria
- Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
- Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
- Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
- Kate Winslet, Lee
Best Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
- Denzel Washington, Gladiator 2
Best Supporting Actress
- Selena Gomez, Emiia Perez
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Margaret Qualley, The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Best Director
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Edward Berger, Conclave
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Best Screenplay
- A Real Pain
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Emilia Perez
- The Substance
Best Score
- The Brutalist
- Challengers
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
- "Beautiful That Way," The Last Showgirl
- "Compress/Repress," Challengers
- "El Mal," Emilia Perez
- "Forbidden Road," Better Man
- "Kiss the Sky," The Wild Robot
- "Mi Camino," Emilia Perez
Best Animated Film
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Non-English Language Film
- All We Imagine as Light
- Emilia Perez
- The Girl with the Needle
- I'm Still Here
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Vermiligio
Cinematic Box Office Achievement
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Gladiator 2
- Inside Out 2
- Twisters
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
TV
Best TV Series Comedy/Musical
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- The Gentlemen
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
Best TV Series Drama
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- Squid Game
Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
- Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Best Actor Comedy/Musical
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actress Comedy/Musical
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor Drama
- Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
- Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best Actress Drama
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Keira Knightley, Black Doves
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Best Actor Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best Actress Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans
- Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best Supporting Actor
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Diego Luna, La Maquina
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best Supporting Actress
- Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy
- Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
- Nikki Glaser, Someday You'll Die
- Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
- Adam Sandler, Love You
- Ali Wong, Single Lady
- Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
Golden Globes 2025 Host
The Golden Globes have tapped comedian Nikki Glaser as the host for the Golden Globes 2025. This is Glaser's first time hosting the Globes, but it is also a first for the Golden Globes, as she is the first woman to host the ceremony solo (Sandra Oh co-hosted with Andy Samberg, while Tina Fey and Amy Pohler were a team).
Glaser made headlines earlier this year for her great set during Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady, but she has been a popular figure on the stand-up circuit for years. She was also the host of the reality series FBoy Island. Glaser received her first-ever Emmy nomination this past year for her stand-up special, Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die.
Golden Globes 2025: Cecil B. DeMille Award
The Cecil B. DeMille Award is the Golden Globes' lifetime achievement award recognizing landmark figures from the film industry. The recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for the Golden Globes 2025 is Viola Davis.
Davis is a Golden Globe winner for Best Supporting Actress for the 2016 movie Fences (a role she also won an Oscar for), with seven Golden Globe nominations in total. Davis is best known for her roles in movies like The Help, Widows, The Woman King and more. She has also produced many movies, including Troop Zero and The Woman King.
“Viola Davis is a luminary whose profound talent has continuously shifted the lens through which we see and understand film,” stated Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes. “Presenting her with the 2025 Cecil B. DeMille Award is not only an honor but a reflection of our admiration for her relentless dedication to her craft and her monumental impact on the industry. Viola’s courage in portraying complex, powerful characters has broken barriers and paved new paths, making her an emblem of excellence and an ideal recipient of this prestigious award.”
Golden Globes 2025: Carol Burnett Award
The TV version of the Golden Globes Lifetime Achievement Award is the Carol Burnett Award, named for the legendary comedian. This year's recipient is Ted Danson.
Danson has starred in some of the most popular TV series of all time, most notably Cheers, but also Becker, Damages, Bored to Death, CSI and The Good Place. He currently stars in the popular Netflix original series A Man on the Inside. Danson is a 12-time Golden Globe nominee (including one for this year) and a three-time winner.
“Ted Danson has entertained audiences for decades with his performances that will forever be ingrained in television history,” said Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes. “His career is a testament to his remarkable talent and versatility as an actor and bears resemblance to the award’s namesake. It is an honor to present him with the 2025 Carol Burnett Award to celebrate the tremendous impact he has made and continues to make in television.”
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.
