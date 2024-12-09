Golden Globes 2025: nominations, date, host and everything we know about the awards show

Awards season is upon us, and one of the biggest events of the calendar is the Golden Globes. The annual Hollywood gathering recognizes some of the best work across movies and TV from the past year, as judged by the journalists that make up the voting body. Let us catch you up on everything you need to know about this year’s ceremony, Golden Globes 2025.

One of the things that makes the Golden Globes unique from its most notable contemporary (The Oscars) is that it splits its categories into genres — Drama and Comedy/Musicals. This allows for the show to recognize some more of the great work of the year, including some titles that might not get the chance among other voting bodies. On the TV side, the Globes is often known for recognizing new shows, as they are one of the first major awards bodies to consider shows that premiere in the fall.

With that in mind, what movies and TV shows are going to be up for Globes this year? When is the show? What else do you need to know about it? Read on for everything to know about Golden Globes 2025.

The Golden Globes 2025 are going to take place on Sunday, January 5, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The awards ceremony will air on CBS.

In order to watch the Golden Globes 2025 you must have access to your local CBS station, be that through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service with access to CBS (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV). You can also stream the awards ceremony live on Paramount Plus with Showtime; all Paramount Plus subscribers will be able to stream the show on-demand the following day.

Golden Globes 2025 nominations

Here is a rundown of the major Golden Globes 2025 nominations for movies and TV:

MOVIES

Best Comedy/Musical

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Perez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best Drama

A Complete Unknown

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Zendaya, Challengers

Best Actor in a Drama

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress in a Drama

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Kate Winslet, Lee

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, Gladiator 2

Best Supporting Actress

Selena Gomez, Emiia Perez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Best Director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay

A Real Pain

Anora

The Brutalist

Emilia Perez

The Substance

Best Score

The Brutalist

Challengers

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

"Beautiful That Way," The Last Showgirl

"Compress/Repress," Challengers

"El Mal," Emilia Perez

"Forbidden Road," Better Man

"Kiss the Sky," The Wild Robot

"Mi Camino," Emilia Perez

Best Animated Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Non-English Language Film

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Perez

The Girl with the Needle

I'm Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiligio

Cinematic Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator 2

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot

TV

Best TV Series Comedy/Musical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best TV Series Drama

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Actor Comedy/Musical

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress Comedy/Musical

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor Drama

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best Actress Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Best Actor Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best Actress Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best Supporting Actor

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Maquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best Supporting Actress

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy

Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Someday You'll Die

Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Love You

Ali Wong, Single Lady

Ramy Youssef, More Feelings

Golden Globes 2025 Host

The Golden Globes have tapped comedian Nikki Glaser as the host for the Golden Globes 2025. This is Glaser's first time hosting the Globes, but it is also a first for the Golden Globes, as she is the first woman to host the ceremony solo (Sandra Oh co-hosted with Andy Samberg, while Tina Fey and Amy Pohler were a team).

Glaser made headlines earlier this year for her great set during Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady, but she has been a popular figure on the stand-up circuit for years. She was also the host of the reality series FBoy Island. Glaser received her first-ever Emmy nomination this past year for her stand-up special, Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die.

Golden Globes 2025: Cecil B. DeMille Award

The Cecil B. DeMille Award is the Golden Globes' lifetime achievement award recognizing landmark figures from the film industry. The recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for the Golden Globes 2025 is Viola Davis.

Davis is a Golden Globe winner for Best Supporting Actress for the 2016 movie Fences (a role she also won an Oscar for), with seven Golden Globe nominations in total. Davis is best known for her roles in movies like The Help, Widows, The Woman King and more. She has also produced many movies, including Troop Zero and The Woman King.

“Viola Davis is a luminary whose profound talent has continuously shifted the lens through which we see and understand film,” stated Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes. “Presenting her with the 2025 Cecil B. DeMille Award is not only an honor but a reflection of our admiration for her relentless dedication to her craft and her monumental impact on the industry. Viola’s courage in portraying complex, powerful characters has broken barriers and paved new paths, making her an emblem of excellence and an ideal recipient of this prestigious award.”

Golden Globes 2025: Carol Burnett Award

The TV version of the Golden Globes Lifetime Achievement Award is the Carol Burnett Award, named for the legendary comedian. This year's recipient is Ted Danson.

Danson has starred in some of the most popular TV series of all time, most notably Cheers, but also Becker, Damages, Bored to Death, CSI and The Good Place. He currently stars in the popular Netflix original series A Man on the Inside. Danson is a 12-time Golden Globe nominee (including one for this year) and a three-time winner.

“Ted Danson has entertained audiences for decades with his performances that will forever be ingrained in television history,” said Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes. “His career is a testament to his remarkable talent and versatility as an actor and bears resemblance to the award’s namesake. It is an honor to present him with the 2025 Carol Burnett Award to celebrate the tremendous impact he has made and continues to make in television.”