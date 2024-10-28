A Man on the Inside: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Ted Danson comedy
Ted Danson reteams with The Good Place creator Mike Schur for A Man on the Inside.
Ted Danson is going undercover in a retirement home in the new Netflix show A Man on the Inside. That is the basic premise of the show that reunites Danson with his The Good Place creator Mike Schur, but there’s an interesting backstory on how the story came to be.
It is based on The Mole Agent, an Oscar-nominated documentary about an 83-year-old widower in Chile that went undercover to help solve a crime in a retirement home. Schur watched the doc and quickly was hooked, opting to take the premise and turn it into a new TV comedy, per Netflix’s Tudum blog.
So who all is helping Danson and Schur bring the series together, and when can you watch it? Read on for everything you need to know about A Man on the Inside.
A Man on the Inside release date
Netflix is premiering A Man on the Inside on Thursday, November 21. All episodes of the comedy’s inaugural season will premiere immediately. Of course, in order to watch when it debuts, you are going to need to have a Netflix subscription.
If you’re interested in watching The Mole Agent, the documentary that the show is based on, that also is playing on Netflix right now, as well as on free, ad-supported streaming services Tubi and Pluto TV.
A Man on the Inside plot
We’ve given you a general idea of the plot, but here is the official synopsis for A Man on the Inside:
“Charles (Ted Danson), a retired man, gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation.”
As Netflix’s Tudum expands on, during the course of his investigation Charles will discover new friends and a new community at the senior living facility where he is set undercover.
A Man on the Inside cast
Danson is going to play the lead character Charles, a retired professor and widower. Danson has been a part of a number of most iconic TV shows of all time, including Cheers and the aforementioned The Good Place. He also had recent runs on Curb Your Enthusiasm and another NBC sitcom, Mr. Mayor, that lasted two seasons.
Here is the cast that is joining Danson in A Man on the Inside:
- Mary Elizabeth Ellis (Red One) as Emily, Charles' daughter
- Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Didi, the managing director at the retirement home
- Lilah Richcreek Estrada (Chicago Med) as Julie, the private investigator that hires Charles
- Stephen McKinley Henderson (Civil War) as Calbert, a resident of the retirement home
- Sally Strughers (All in the Family) as Virginia, a resident at the retirement home who takes a shine to Charles
- Eugene Cordero (Loki) as Joel, Emily’s husband
- Margaret Avery (The Color Purple) as Florence, Virginia’s best friend
- John Getz (Grace and Frankie) as Elliott, a retirement home resident that quickly feels threatened by Charles
- Susan Ruttan (L.A. Law) as Gladys, Charles’ next door neighbor at the retirement home
- Lori Tan Chinn (Joy Ride) as Susan, president of the resident council at the retirement home
- Clyde Kusatsu (Never Have I Ever) as Grant, another resident at the retirement home
- Jama Williamson (The Good Place) as Beatrice, the retirement home activities director
A Man on the Inside trailer
Watch the official trailer for A Man on the Inside right here:
