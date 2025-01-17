Roy Wood Jr. explores comedy and connection in new Hulu special Lonely Flowers

They say laughter brings us together, which is ironic considering that comedian Roy Wood Jr. is aiming to get a few cackles by pointing out the lack of community and connection we're experiencing in modern society with his new stand-up special Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers.

Premiering tonight, January 17, on Hulu, the new comedy hour is the former The Daily Show correspondent's fourth live special, and his first for the streaming service. Filmed in the Lincoln Theatre in Washington D.C., the stand-up event sees the famous funnyman exploring "how lack of connection has sent society spiraling into a culture full of guns, rude employees, self-checkout lanes, and why some of us would rather be alone rather than be connected," reads the show's official synopsis. (“I saw somebody get bad service at the gun range. How you gonna be rude to someone who showed up to practice murder?” Wood Jr. quips during the special.)

As for how the comic came up with the focus of the new special, Wood Jr. told The Washington Post: "I tend to write material first and then gravitate back to see what the theme is. The more I looked, the more I realized that we were a society full of insincere sincerity or fake gestures. I believe people don’t really care about one another. The more I wrote, the more I kept looking at the material and realized, 'Wow, we really are just lonely.' All this stuff is just a by-product of loneliness. And that’s not normal."

You can tune into Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers exclusively on Hulu beginning on Friday, January 17. Current subscription options on Hulu include the "With Ads" plan for $9.99 per month or the commercial-free "No Ads" plan for $18.99 per month. The service also offers a 30-day free trial, so new subscribers can watch Wood Jr.'s comedy special for free. Lonely Flowers is the latest stand-up special to come out of the streamer's curated "Hularious" collection, which recently saw the premieres of Ilana Glazer: Human Magic, Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny and Joe Mande: Chill.

Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers before tuning into the premiere of the new comedy special today on Hulu.