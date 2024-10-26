Seth Meyers debuts his first HBO stand-up special Dad Man Walking tonight

"I could never hate my kids, guys, I could never hate my kids...with that said," Seth Meyers hilariously begins Dad Man Walking, the comedian's first HBO Original Comedy Special, which premieres tonight on the Home Box Office network. Known for his Emmy-winning work behind the desk at Saturday Night Live and Late Night with Seth Meyers, the famous funnyman usually targets his sharp wit and dry delivery on topical news and cultural events, but for this new special, the comic is shifting his focus to the everyday hilarity of his personal life.

Taped at The Vic Theatre in Chicago, Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking "showcases Meyers’ effortless conversational style as he offers up hilarious reflections on family, generational legacies, and why his kids provide the best material for his comedy," per HBO. Topics will range from the chaos of raising three kids to navigating different communication styles in marriage to the proper way to cross the street in New York City.

As for ditching the political for the personal in the new special, the comedian told TheWrap: “I think there’s that thing, before you have a wife and children, you’re like, ‘I don’t know why people write jokes about that,’ and then you have it, and you’re like, ‘Oh, because it’s the entirety of your existence.’”

Directed by Neal Brennan and performed and written by Meyers, Dad Man Walking is the star's second comedy special, after 2019's Lobby Baby, which premiered on Netflix and centered around the dramatic birth of his second son in the lobby of Meyers's apartment building.

Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking debuts tonight, October 26 on HBO at 10pm Eastern Time. To watch the special live, you'll need access to HBO—thankfully, the channel is available with most cable TV subscriptions. However, if you've cut the cord, you can watch live simulcasts of HBO channels via several live TV streaming service options, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. You also have access to HBO programming, including Meyers's new comedy special, through the network's streaming platform, Max.

Check out the official trailer for Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking before tuning into the premiere of the new comedy special tonight at 10pm ET on HBO.

