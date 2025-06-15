Hazardous History with Henry Winkler premieres tonight on the History Channel

From Happy Days to HBO's Barry, Henry Winkler has been a beloved fixture of American television for decades—and now the TV icon is ushering in his latest show, Hazardous History with Henry Winkler, on the History Channel tonight.

Premiering Sunday, June 15 at 10pm Eastern Time, the nostalgic new series explores the most exciting, reckless, unsupervised tales of Americana in our history. Each 60-minute episode "tells the stories of the things we did—for fun, for money, or out of plain boredom—that you can’t do anymore. Pastimes, practices, and products that were once allowed—even encouraged—which you will never see again in modern America," reads the official series description, per History.

For example, the premiere episode, entitled "Perilous Play," delves into the "outrageous toys and daredevil playground antics that once defined growing up," from explosive science kits to high-flying kite tubes. Elsewhere, the series will chronicle super-scary vintage stunts, "from the enigmatic Human Fly to skateboard speed demons and diving horses," while another installment will tackle "mad medicine," such as the misguided days when doctors would actually recommend smoking.

"Fast-paced, informative, and a little bit scary–from perilous playgrounds to precarious products, it’s a running cavalcade of the most exciting, reckless, unsupervised tales of Americana in our history," the network says of the new title.

"It's just mind-blowing all the different subjects in every area," Winkler told PEOPLE magazine ahead of the show's debut. "You could mail your child through the post office to his grandparents. One thing that so many people of the generation have mentioned to me as I talk to them are jarts. Those land darts, the garden darts that you would throw high in the air and they would land in your best friend's foot."

To tune into tonight's premiere of Hazardous History with Henry Winkler, you're going to need access to the History Channel. History is included in most cable packages but if you don't have a cable plan, you can use a live TV streaming service to tune into the channel. Your options include Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV.

TV Legend Henry Winkler EP & Hosts New Series "Hazardous History with Henry Winkler" June 15 @ 10/9c - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer of Hazardous History with Henry Winkler before tuning into the premiere tonight at 10pm ET on the History Channel.

