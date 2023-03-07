Barry season 4: release date, cast, teaser and everything to know about the final season

After the shocking season 3 finale, Barry season 4 not only looks to pick up the pieces from that but also bring the entire series in for a landing, as these eight episodes will be the last in the dark comedy's run.

Since its debut in 2018, Barry has been one of the most acclaimed series on TV, winning nine Emmys, including two Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series trophies for Bill Hader and an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series win for Henry Winkler. The show has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series for all three of its seasons, but has not won that award.

Though it's sad to see the show ending (joining other 2023 TV shows ending like Succession and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), the good news is that after a more than three-year gap between Barry season 2 and Barry season 3, fans don't have to wait as long for Barry season 4.

So just what is in store for Barry's final season? Here is everything you need to know about Barry season 4. Warning, SPOILERS ahead for Barry season 3.

The final episodes of Barry begin airing on Sunday, April 16, on HBO and HBO Max, with two episodes premiering that night.

Barry season 4 consists of eight episodes, with one releasing weekly after the double dose on April 16. So if you're trying to keep track of when the series finale of Barry is going to be, it is set for Sunday, May 28.

UK viewers are expected to be able to watch Barry season 4 on Sky Comedy.

Barry season 4 plot

Bill Hader in Barry (Image credit: Merrick Morton/HBO)

We can gather from the teaser trailer (see below) that after Barry was arrested in the season 3 finale thanks to a trap set by Gene and Jim, he is sent to prison. Outside, Gene, Sally, NoHo Hank and others are trying to live their lives, but can they with a scorned Barry perhaps still a threat behind bars?

Here is the official synopsis for Barry season 4:

"Cousineau is hailed as a hero as Barry’s arrest has shocking consequences. It's all been leading up to this — the explosive and hilarious final chapter of Barry."

Barry season 4 trailer

The first teaser trailer for Barry season 4 is now available. In it, we see Barry in jail, clearly struggling. Also in jail is Fuches, who almost assuredly is going to have his own agenda. The teaser ends with Barry swearing vengeance on someone, but who?

Watch the teaser directly below:

Barry season 4 cast

All of the main cast of Barry is back for the final season, led by Bill Hader as the titular hitman. Hader made his name starring on Saturday Night Live, but has reached another level with Barry, which as we mentioned has earned him two Emmy wins. He's also had a number of notable roles in movies, including Trainwreck, The Skeleton Twins and It Chapter Two. Side note, Hader directed every episode of the final season.

Hader gave an exclusive interview with Variety (opens in new tab) where he discussed the show, Barry's arc and what fans can expect from the final season.

Other series mainstays back are Henry Winkler (Happy Days) as Gene Cousineau, Stephen Root (Office Space) as Fuches, Sarah Goldberg (The Report) as Sally and Anthony Carrigan (Gotham) as NoHo Hank.

The rest of the confirmed cast for Barry season 4 includes Robert Wisdom (Black Bird) as Jim Moss, Michae Irby (Mayans M.C.) as Cristobal, Fred Melamed (Reboot) as Tom Posorro, Andrew Leeds (The Patient) as Leo, Patrick Fischler (A Friend of the Family) as Lon Oneil and Jessy Hodges (The Big Leap) as Lindsay.

How to watch Barry

Barry is an HBO original series, so Barry season 4 is going to air on TV on the premium cable channel. However, it is also going to be available to stream simultaneously on HBO Max, which you can sign up for as a standalone service or add it as an add-on channel on YouTube TV, Prime Video and Hulu.

If you want to catch up with the first three seasons of Barry, you can do so with HBO Max.

UK viewers wanting to watch Barry are likely going to need a Sky TV subscription. Past seasons of the show are available to stream on Sky Go and NOW TV.