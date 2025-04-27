Oxygen's new true crime special Southern Fried Lies premieres tonight

Oxygen always has a juicy true crime story up its sleeve and this weekend is no different: Southern Fried Lies has whirlwind romances, mysterious deaths, contested wills and more packed into one two-hour special—and it's premiering tonight, April 27 at 6pm Eastern Time on the crime-loving network.

Set in the small, quiet town of Camden, Arkansas—"where the only thing thicker than the humidity is the gossip"—Southern Fried Lies centers on realtor Donna Herring, the town's "unofficial mayor" and proud pageant mom to daughter Alex. Herring sets her daughter up with the most eligible bachelor in town, the very wealthy Matt Jacobs (who won a big settlement from surviving the Deepwater Horizon Oil Rig explosion).

However, when Jacobs mysteriously dies, Herring is accused of stealing his hefty fortunes when it's revealed that Alex—not his only child Jordan, who ends up being a leading FBI agent who works on his father's case—is shockingly the benefactor of his substantial estate. Did the mother-daughter duo plot to target an innocent man and forget his well to their benefit, or were they the victims of a fatal framing? Additional deaths and a secret mistress further add to the web of lies that ensnare the tight-knit community.

To tune into tonight's Southern Fried Lies special, you're going to need access to the Oxygen channel. Helpfully, Oxygen is available with most cable TV subscriptions. Episodes will also be available to stream on the Oxygen website and app. However, if you've cut the cord and still want to watch the true-crime doc, you have several live TV streaming service options so that you can catch the weekly action. Some of your options include Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

After Southern Fried Lies premieres on Oxygen True Crime on April 27 at 6pm ET, the documentary will also be available to stream on Peacock, beginning on Tuesday, April 29.