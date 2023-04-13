Fans are mourning the end of Matt and Frannie's Survivor showmance

Matt and Frannie were "highkey the best showmance we've had since Rob and Amber," fans say, which is why viewers are in mourning after one-half of the sweet twosome proved to be the casualty of a crazy twist during this week's episode of Survivor season 44.

For weeks, Matt and Frannie's close "friendship" has delighted fans but worried the rest of the Survivor season 44 cast, so much so that the pair actively downplayed their connection and alliance while living in the Soka camp so as not to be targeted by their tribemates.

All of that changed, however, after the three tribes disbanded and the remaining players merged and would be competing as individuals from there on out. In this week's challenge, though the players were split up into two groups, the player from each group who lasted the longest balancing on a beam would win immunity, with the individual who lasted longest overall winning immunity for their entire group.

Frannie ended up holding out the longest on her team, giving her immunity and a feast of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, but rather than dropping off the balance beam early to give Matt, who was on the other team, his own shot at immunity, she held out and won the challenge overall, saving her whole team from the Tribal Council.

That left her BFF Matt, however, vulnerable to elimination, especially since he left his bag containing his Shot in the Dark advantage and idol back at camp, meaning he couldn't use them during Tribal Council. In the end, the votes were between Yam Yam and Matt, with the latter ultimately and sadly being sent home. Matt is also officially the first member of the jury.

"I am so proud of you for winning, and I don't want you to blame yourself for what happened," Matt told Frannie, who was in tears upon his elimination.

Fans react to the end of Matt and Frannie's showmance:

Naturally, fans were sad to see the end of the burgeoning relationship between Matt and Frannie and frustrated with the latter for not playing more strategically this week to save her "island boyfriend." Here's what viewers are saying on social media:

Matt was such a fun, unique character on #Survivor. Lovable goof who ended up getting screweddd by this twist. No one tell me if he and Frannie don’t make it; I cannot handle that news pic.twitter.com/IqmqJD0meGApril 13, 2023 See more

at least frannie and matt can flirt with their eyes while he sits on the jury bench #Survivor44 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/Y6vHxegXSsApril 13, 2023 See more

FRANNIE U HELD THE MOST POWER THIS WEEK TO SAVE MATT. U COULD OF DROPPED AND U BOTH WOULD OF BEEN SAFE. GIRL… #survivor #Survivor44 pic.twitter.com/EcIoYSps3UApril 13, 2023 See more

Frannie choose PEANUT BUTTER AND JELLY SANDWICHES OVER MATT #Survivor44 #survivor Frannie could of just stepped off…April 13, 2023 See more

I don’t want Yam Yam to go home but I also want Matt and Frannie’s romance to blossom. #Survivor #survivorprpApril 13, 2023 See more

Lol this is highkey the best showmance we’ve had since Rob and Amber 😂 #Survivor44April 13, 2023 See more

YOU GOT NO ONE TO BLAME BUT YOURSELF FRANNIE KNOW THAT #Survivor pic.twitter.com/8pn6mV1YoEApril 13, 2023 See more

i just need you all to understand that matt and frannie aren't just any other showmance like they would have fallen for each other if they met literally anywhere #survivorApril 13, 2023 See more

Really starting to hate these twists in #Survivor lately… Matt was ROYALLY screwed tonight, given the fact that over half the tribe had immunity. I HATE that. That’s not Survivor.Matt/Frannie was arguably the best part of the season, and now that’s shot to hell. Dumb. pic.twitter.com/z695aiZiupApril 13, 2023 See more

every member of ratu has worms for brains if they really thought matt was any type of threat my boy was just there to make eyes at frannie and look cute #Survivor pic.twitter.com/l3ftgExIrYApril 13, 2023 See more

This might be the last Matt and Frannie episode and they got separated! Not even a moment together! 😭 #SurvivorApril 13, 2023 See more

New episodes of Survivor air Wednesdays on CBS and are streaming on Paramount Plus. You can also keep up with who's been eliminated with our Survivor season 44 cast piece.