Sarah from Survivor 44 gets blindsided during a shocking tribal shake-up

A huge tribal shakeup occurred on this week's episode of Survivor season 44, the ramifications of which directly affected all three tribes, but particularly player Sarah Wade.

After winning the Reward Challenge, the Soka tribe earned a key advantage: they got to choose one player from each of the three tribes who would be traveling to Journey Island. They selected Survivor 44 cast members Josh from Soka, Carson from Tika and Jaime from Ratu, who came to find that the big game advantage that they were hoping to find on the journey wasn't much of an advantage after all. Along with an immunity idol, the three players were given buffs of the new tribes they'd be joining.

Yes, all three players would be returning to a new camp and joining a new tribe: Carson to Ratu tribe, Jaime to Soka and Josh to Tika.

"When I see Josh, my heart sank, like I had no breath in me," said Tika tribe member Yam Yam. "It means that all of this relationship I've been building with Carson is no more."

Josh knew that his position in the group was precarious: "I'm walking into a lion's den." What the rest of Tika didn't know, though, was that Josh had that immunity idol in his pocket.

Things got even dicier for the Tika tribe after the Immunity Challenge, in which players had to dive into the water, climb to the top of a tall tower, retrieve a key, race over a balance beam and use said key to solve a puzzle. (We're tired just thinking about it.) Soka won first immunity and after a nail-biting scrimmage between Ratu and Tika, the former won, sending Tika yet again to the Tribal Council.

The vote should have been an easy one, with Josh the last one in and therefore the next one out, but Yam Yam's strategy rubbed former ally Carolyn the wrong way. "Josh is not Tika so we need to vote out Josh," said Yam Yam. "We're gonna say Carolyn's the next vote," he added, using her as a decoy so the rest of Tika can vote out Josh. However, Carolyn was tired of automatically being a decoy week after week. "I did not come out here to be told what every plan was," she said.

Carolyn thus strategized with Josh, who informed her of the immunity idol. "I need her to trust me so we can get Sarah out," Josh said. "It's my best option at this point."

"I just know I'm going to lose Yam Yam's trust... but why would I have loyalty to them right now?" Carolyn said of the move.

During Tribal Council, Josh used his hidden immunity idol in defense of himself, canceling out any votes he might have received. As planned, he and Carolyn both voted out Sarah, much to the jaw-dropping shock of Yam Yam and fans at home.

Fans react to the shocking exit of Sarah from Survivor:

