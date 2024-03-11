Under the Bridge: release date, cast and everything we know about the Lily Gladstone crime drama

Lily Gladstone is going from seeing her and her family be the victims of brutal killings, to solving one herself in the new crime drama series Under the Bridge. The upcoming Hulu original series is a spring TV show that is flying a little under the radar, but could become one we're all soon talking about.

Under the Bridge is adapted from the book of the same name that recounts the true story of a teenage girl who was killed, with Quinn Shephard, who is best known for the 2022 Hulu movie Not Okay, serving as the lead creative on the project, writing and directing multiple episodes.

From when Under the Bridge is premiering to who all is in it, here is everything you need to know about the TV series.

Under the Bridge is set to premiere exclusively on Hulu on Wednesday, April 17.

It's not clear at this time if all episodes of the crime drama are going to be available immediately, or if Hulu will release them over multiple weeks. We also don't have details on if/when Under the Bridge is going to premiere in the UK, though should that occur it’ll likely be on Disney Plus.

In either case, you must be a subscriber to the streaming services to watch.

Under the Bridge cast

In one of her more high-profile roles since her Oscar-nominated performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, Lily Gladstone stars in Under the Bridge as local police officer Cam Bentland, who is one of the lead investigators into the main crime. Gladstone is no stranger to TV, having appeared in multiple episodes of recent hit shows Reservation Dogs and Billions in addition to her movie work.

The other big-name star in the series is Riley Keough, who is set to play Rebecca Godfrey, the author that wrote the book Under the Bridge is based on. Keough had a hit series in 2023, Daisy Jones & The Six, and is known for other roles including Mad Max: Fury Road, The Terminal List, Zola and Logan Lucky. She also stars in the upcoming movie Sasquatch Sunset.

Rounding out the main players is Vritika Gupta, who plays Reena Virk, the girl who is killed. Gupta is a relative newcomer to Hollywood, with her most notable appearance being the Disney Plus series Launchpad.

The rest of the cast includes Chloe Guidry (The Last Tycoon), Javon "Wanna" Walton (Euphoria), Izzy G. (B Positive), Aiyana Goodfellow (The Great), Ezra Faroque Khan (Vera) and Archie Panjabi (Hijack).

Under the Bridge plot

Here is the official synopsis of Under the Bridge from Hulu:

"Under the Bridge is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey's book about the 1997 true story of 14-year-old Reena Virk, who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey and a local police officer, the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer."

Under the Bridge trailer

A preview for Under the Bridge aired during the Oscars on March 10, but the official trailer has not yet been released online. When it becomes available we'll add it here.