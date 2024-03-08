Sasquatch Sunset: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Riley Keough movie

Already looking to be one of the strongest contenders for strangest 2024 new movie is Sasquatch Sunset, a family comedy that stars Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg. Just one thing to note: they are actually a family of sasquatches living in the wilderness.

The movie hails from David and Nathan Zellner, who have been known to lean toward the unusual with their projects. If you need a recent example, they directed three episodes of the dark comedy The Curse in 2023. But they may have outdone themselves with Sasquatch Sunset.

Here is everything that we know about the movie, including when it is releasing, first reactions to it and more.

Sasquatch Sunset is premiering on April 12 in limited release in the US, before expanding nationwide on April 19. As of right now we don't have any information on if/when the movie is going to be released in the UK.

Ahead of its wide release Sasquatch Sunset has been playing the festival circuit. It premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and is screening at this year's South by Southwest Film Festival.

Sasquatch Sunset cast

(Image credit: Bleecker Street)

You almost certainly won't recognize any of the stars of Sasquatch Sunset, as they don full body sasquatch costumes. But underneath are some well-known names, including Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg.

Sasquatch Sunset is the follow up to Keough Emmy-nominated performance in Daisy Jones & The Six. The actress is also known for her roles in The Terminal List, Zola, Logan Lucky, The Girlfriend Experience and Mad Max: Fury Road.

Eisenberg is an Oscar-nominated actor most people know from The Social Network, Now You See Me, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zombieland and Fleishman Is in Trouble. He also had another movie that screened at this past Sundance and is set to come out later this year, A Real Pain.

Rounding out the sasquatch family are Christophe Zajac-Denek (Twin Peaks) and, appearing on screen in addition to directing, Nathan Zellner.

Sasquatch Sunset plot

Here is the official synopsis for Sasquatch Sunset, written by David Zellner:

"In the misty forests of North America, a family of Sasquatches — possibly the last of their enigmatic kind — embark on an absurdist, epic, hilarious, and ultimately poignant journey over the course of one year. These shaggy and noble giants fight for survival as they find themselves on a collision course with the ever-changing world around them."

Sasquatch Sunset trailer

See for yourself what’s in store with Sasquatch Sunset by watching the trailer directly below:

Sasquatch Sunset reviews

Critics that have seen the movie so far seem overall positive about it, as the Sasquatch Sunset currently has a "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes .

Zellner Brothers movies

David and Nathan Zellner have been making togethers since the late 90s, though not always as a directing duo. For most of their early movies David directed while Nathan served as a producer (Plastic Utopia, Frontier, Goliath, Kid Thing and Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter). But their last feature movie, Damsel, saw them credited as co-directors for the first time. They continued with that on The Curse, co-directing three episodes of the series.