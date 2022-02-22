'The Terminal List': release date, cast, first looks, and everything you need to know about Chris Pratt’s new thriller

The Terminal List arriving on Prime Video in July follows Lieutenant James Reece, played by Jurassic Park and The Tomorrow War star Chris Pratt, who sees his entire platoon ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

A shellshocked James later returns home frustrated by his conflicting memories of the ambush and questioning whether he is to blame. But it soon becomes clear there are dark forces at play and they will go to any lengths to ensure the truth stays hidden.

Based on the bestselling book by Jack Carr, the series also features Jeanne Tripplehorn and Constance Wu and will also see Pratt in an executive producer role.

All eight episodes of The Terminal List will premiere worldwide on July 1 2022 on Prime Video.

'The Terminal List' plot

The action in The Terminal List follows Lieutenant Commander James Reece (Pratt) whose team is killed in a catastrophic ambush during his last combat deployment.

The incident also costs the lives of the aircrew sent in to rescue them. Then, as a traumatized James returns home he learns that those closest to him have been murdered and realizes he’s at the heart of a conspiracy that runs to the highest levels of government.

As a result, James is left with nothing to lose and so he vows to put the lessons he’s learned over a decade of combat warfare to good use and to avenge the deaths of those he loved.

Chris Pratt as Lieutenant Commander James Reece in 'The Terminal List'. (Image credit: Prime Video)

'The Terminal List' cast — Chris Pratt as James Preece

Chris starred in last year’s post-apocalyptic series The Tomorrow War. No stranger to playing an action hero, he’s had roles in the Jurassic Park franchise, Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy. He’s also played comedy turns including Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation and Fletcher in the film Bride Wars. Chris has also been in The O.C, Passengers, The Magnificent Seven and voiced the character of Emmet in the Lego movies.

Chris Pratt in 'The Tomorrow War'. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

'The Terminal List' cast — who else is starring

The Terminal List also sees appearances from the following actors...

Constance Wu as Katie Buranek

Constance plays fearless war correspondent Katie Buranek. She starred as Rachel Chu in the 2018 movie Crazy Rich Asians. Constance has also been in Eastsiders, Fresh Off The Boat, and Hustlers.

Jai Courtney as Steve Horn

Jai takes on the role of billionaire businessman Steve Horn. Australian actor Jai played Eric in Divergent and has gone on to star In The Suicide Squad and Terminator Genisys. He was also in the series Stateless and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.

Jeanne Tripplehorn as Secretary of Defense Lorraine Hartley

Jeanne shot to fame in the 1992 movie Basic Instinct playing Dr Beth Garner alongside Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas. She plays Sylvia in the TV series The Gilded Age by Downton Abbey writer Julian Fellowes and won an Emmy nomination for the movie Grey Gardens. Jeanne also had roles in Waterworld, The Firm, Mickey Blue Eyes as well as the TV series Big Love, Undone, Electric City, and Mrs. America.

* Other stars in the series include John Carter star Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road), Arlo Mertz (Mank) and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick Schwarzenegger (Scream Queens).

Is there a trailer for 'The Terminal List'?

No, sadly there's not a trailer yet for The Terminal List. If and when Amazon release one we will put it up on this page when we can feast our eyes on Chris Pratt in action…