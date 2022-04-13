The In Between: fans are all saying the same thing about Netflix's new movie
By Martin Shore published
The In Between, Netflix's latest movie, has brought tears to many viewers' eyes.
Netflix's 'heartbreaking' new movie The In Between has clearly moved quite a few romance fans to tears.
Based on Marc Klein's debut novel of the same name, the supernatural romance follows Tessa (Kissing Booth's Joey King) and her relationship with Skylar (Kyle Allen, West Side Story).
Tessa wakes up in the hospital following a tragic traffic accident which she survives, but Skylar doesn't. From that point on, she starts experiencing events that suggest Skylar is trying to reach out to her from "The In Between", a window in time for people who have recently passed away which enables them to reach out to their loved ones before they fully pass on.
It's safe to say that the film has struck a chord with romance fans who have already checked out the latest Netflix release. Plenty of viewers around the world have been full of praise for the movie and have been sharing how much it made them cry their eyes out.
One fan tweeted, in part: "the in between movie is just too heartbreaking to watch".
the in between movie is just too heartbreaking to watch — those two, the films, the love and everything in between, so surreal!!! 🥺April 13, 2022
Another viewer recommended the film, writing: "everyone please go watch "The In Between" on Netflix ive literally never sobbed so much at a romance movie, or any movie, in my entire life".
everyone please go watch “The In Between” on Netflix ive literally never sobbed so much at a romance movie, or any movie, in my entire life😭April 10, 2022
There were plenty more people willing to share just how much Joey and Skylar's story had made them tear up!
Just finished watching The In Between on Netflix. It Made me cry like a baby 😭😭April 11, 2022
Just watched The In Between, well that was a tear jerker. I’m such a weeper 😩😭 It certainly touched a few nerves! #sundaynightviewing #netflix #secretsoftieApril 10, 2022
The In Between on Netflix got me crying like a babyyy🥺😂April 9, 2022
The In Between is probably the best movie I've seen in a while?!?! Cried my heart out. Damn it feels so goodApril 8, 2022
If you think you remember seeing it released earlier this year, you'd be right. The In Between was originally released on Paramount Plus in the US back in February. though it didn't generate much buzz the first time around.
After the muted launch, Netflix scooped up the movie's broadcasting rights outside of the US and rebranded it as a Netflix Original before relaunching it on their own streaming service on Friday, April 8.
It's safe to say this second release has gone down just a little bit differently. In terms of viewing hours, The In Between became Netflix's most-watched movie last week. It hit the top 10 on Netflix in 82 different territories and racked up more than 26 million hours watched, far outstripping any other movie on the service.
The In Between is available to stream right now on Paramount Plus in the US and elsewhere on Netflix.
Martin is a Staff Writer with WhatToWatch.com, where he produces a variety of articles focused on the latest and greatest films and TV shows.
Some of his favorite shows are What We Do In The Shadows, Bridgerton, Gangs of London, The Witcher, Doctor Who, and Ghosts. When he’s not watching TV or at the movies, Martin’s probably still in front of a screen playing the latest video games, reading, or watching the NFL.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.