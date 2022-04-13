This little-known supernatural film is the most-watched movie on Netflix

The In Between just became Netflix's most-watched movie within days of its release on the streaming service.

The In Between was first released as a Paramount Plus original movie in the US on February 11, but it didn't receive too much buzz. This led Netflix to pick up the rights to the movie outside of the US (even in territories where Paramount Plus is available like Australia and Canada), and they relaunched it with Netflix Original branding on Friday, April 8.

According to Netflix's own Global Top 10 stats for last week (April 4-10), The In Between is among the Top 10 titles of no less than 82 different territories and is the number one feature in no less than 28 of them at the time of writing.

In terms of viewing time, The In Between has been watched for a total of 26.77 million hours around the world, far outstripping any other release in the chart.

For comparison, the movie in second place was The Adam Project, which is now in its fifth week in Netflix's Global Top 10. The Ryan Reynolds sci-fi flick was viewed for a total of 10.9 million, so clearly The In Between has made a huge splash among audiences across the globe.

If you're unfamiliar with the movie, The In Between is a sci-fi romance based on the novel of the same name by Marc Klein. The story follows Tessa (Joey King, The Act), a young teenager swept up in her very first romance who wakes up in hospital following a traffic collision that tragically claimed the life of her first boyfriend, Skylar (Kyle Allen, West Side Story).

Tessa refuses to give up on the connection the pair shared and begins to notice signs which suggest that Skylar might be trying to reach out to her from "The In Between", a sort of window in time where someone who has recently passed away must have final contact before fully moving on.

The In Between is available to stream now on Netflix and on Paramount Plus in the US.