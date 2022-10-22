Where was The Banshees of Inisherin filmed? The movie's location revealed

Martin McDonagh and Colin Farrell behind the scenes of The Banshees of Inisherin

The new movie from writer/director Martin McDonagh and starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin has proved to be a hit with critics and is catching the attention of audiences as well. Part of the allure may be the gorgeous island setting that probably has some people asking, where was The Banshees of Inisherin filmed?

A little context first. The Banshees of Inisherin is set on an remote island off of the west coast of Ireland. The movie takes place in 1923, at which time Ireland was in the middle of a civil war. Discussing the movie, Farrell says that the characters living on the Island can hear cannons and guns some nights, but they’re isolated from it being detached from the mainland. Star Kerry Condon adds, "It’s like a separate little country — a separate little everything."

The island of course gets its own variation of a civil war though when lifelong friends Padraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson) are at odds after Colm abruptly decides to end the friendship. All of this plays against a picturesque landscape that transports viewers to another time and place.

If after you watch The Banshees of Inisherin you’re ready to pack your bags for this Irish isle, let us point you in the right direction.

Where was The Banshees of Inisherin filmed?

Though the island of Inisherin is fictional, the movie was shot on location in Ireland, marking the first time that director Martin McDonagh made a movie in his native home. Specifically, The Banshees of Ireland used two locations off the west coast of Ireland: Inishmore and Achill Island.

Inishmore (or Inis Mór, meaning "big island") is the largest island in Galway Bay by size and with plenty of Irish heritage, including Christian and Celtic mythology. McDonagh actually previously used the island as inspiration, featuring the island his play The Lieutenant of Inishmore. It has also been used as locations for 1997’s The Matchmaker starring Janeane Garofalo and David O’Hara, 2010’s Leap Year with Amy Adams and as a location on The Amazing Race.

Achill Island is north of Inishmore and is particularly known for its sea cliffs, Blue Flag beaches and views of the Atlantic sky. Some of the locations used on the island included Cloughmore, Purteen Harbor, Keem Bay, Corrymore Lake and St. Thomas’ Church in Dugort.

The Banshees of Inisherin is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in both the US and the UK. Check out some of the pictures of its locations directly below.