'Legally Blonde' 3: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Legally Blonde 3 is on its way! So, get ready to "bend and snap" again as Reese Witherspoon returns to the iconic role of Elle Woods.

Moviegoers first met the pink-clad, Chihuahua-carrying, sorority girl in 2001 as the original Legally Blonde movie was released and became an instant hit. The comedy followed Elle as she was unceremoniously dumped by her boyfriend, Warner Huntington III (Matthew Davis), for not being serious enough.

On a mission to win him back and prove him wrong she enrolls at Harvard Law School, where Warner also goes. ("What, like it's hard?" says Elle in one of the most iconic lines from the movie, when a shocked Warner asks what she is doing at the prestigious university).

The movie was a huge hit making over $141 million at the box office worldwide and securing Reese's place as one of the most successful actors of the noughties.

Sally Field as Victoria Rudd and Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in 'Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde'. (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde saw the now qualified lawyer Elle move to Washington DC to campaign for animal rights and fight for Bruiser's Law (after her much-loved Chihuahua), to ban the testing of make-up on animals.

The third installment of the franchise promises to show Elle in her 40s. Over 20 years after the original, how has life treated the lawyer? Is she still married to Emmett? Does she still own a Chihuahua?

Legally Blonde 3 promises to be one of the big new movies in 2022. Here's everything we know so far about the must-see trequel…

Legally Blonde 3 will be released in theaters on May 20, 2022.

Reese confirmed on her Instagram account in June 2018 that Legally Blonde 3 was definitely happening. The above post shows her in Elle's iconic pink bikini floating across a pool with the announcement, "It's true… #LegallyBlonde3".

The original release date was set to be February 14, 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic that has been pushed back to May 2022, as the tweet by MGM studios below shows.

Elle Woods is back! Legally Blonde 3 coming May 2022. We rest our case. #LegallyBlonde3 #ElleWoods @ReeseW pic.twitter.com/WnxI1YEfqDOctober 20, 2020 See more

'Legally Blonde 3' plot

Best friends Elle and Bruiser. (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The details of the plot are still a closely guarded secret, but here's what we know so far…

The writing team for the third installment are Mindy Kaling (The Office, The Mindy Project) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor. In an interview with Access Hollywood Mindy said: "I can't wait to see what people think of the way we've written Elle Woods at 40. How Elle Woods is at 40 versus when she was 21 has been really fun to imagine."

The Instagram post below shows how happy Reese is to have Mindy on board, the pair also worked together on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show and the 2018 film A Wrinkle in Time.

Mindy also confirmed that a lot of fan favourite moments and Elle's iconic catchphrases would still be a big part of the film.

"Bend and snap is forever,' she added during her chat with Hollywood Access.

Will Elle Woods still have a fluffy pink phone? (Image credit: Alamy)

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in November 2021, MGM executive Pamela Abdy was asked to reveal what she knew about Legally Blonde 3.

"It’s really happening. Mindy Kaling and Dan [Goor] are writing it now for Reese [Witherspoon] to star. Reese and Lauren Neustadter are producing with Marc Platt. We’re all developing it together. What does Elle Woods look like at 40? Elle is a mom with a thriving career."

We also know that Oscar-winner Reese is a keen advocate of providing women with strong and empowering roles and has focused a lot of her work with her own production company, called Hello Sunshine, on that.

In 2021 she made the cover of Time magazine, recognizing the positive impact she has on the entertainment industry. See below for her reaction to this honor…

'Legally Blonde 3' cast

Jennifer Coolidge as Paulette and Reese Witherspoon as Elle. (Image credit: Alamy)

Who will star alongside Reese is still a bit of a mystery. In the 20 year Legally Blonde reunion video, which can be watched below, all the cast still had a lot of obvious love for the original film, which we hope suggests they would be up for appearing in Legally Blonde 3 if the script allowed it?

Joining Reese in the emotional reunion was Selma Blair (Vivian), Jessica Cauffiel (Margot), Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette), Matthew Davis (Warner), Ali Larter (Brooke), Holland Taylor (Professor Stromwell), Alanna Ubach (Serena) and Luke Wilson (Emmett).

In a video interview for The Hollywood Reporter, see below, Reese also confirmed Jennifer Coolidge would be back as Paulette, as well as other returning characters, but no definite names have been announced yet.

Fans of the franchise will remember in Legally Blonde 2, Elle married fellow lawyer Emmett Richmond, played by Luke Wilson. The actor has said in the press that he would be up for returning to the role for a third time if Reese asked him to, so fingers crossed the marriage of Elle and Emmett is still going strong?!

Are Emmett and Elle still a happy couple? (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Is there a 'Legally Blonde 3' trailer?

Not yet! But we'll let you know as soon as there is.

How is your "Bend and Snap?"

With the third movie arriving soon, there's no better time to practice the iconic Legally Blonde move of the "Bend and Snap!" Enjoy!