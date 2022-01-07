'Minions 2: The Rise of Gru'— release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know

'Minions 2: The Rise of Gru' is coming to theatres this Summer!

Get ready for a fun-filled Summer as the hugely popular and legendary animation franchise is hitting our screens once again with Minions 2: The Rise of Gru, which tells the story of a 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.

Minions 2: The Rise of Gru also features an exciting and new star-studded cast with some of the biggest names in the film industry bringing their humor and bold action. The film will also see Oscar nominee Steve Carell return as the iconic Gru.

Here’s everything we know about Minions 2: The Rise of Gru so far…

Minions: The Rise of Gru will be released in theatres on Friday, July. 1 in both the US and UK. It's set to be one of the big new movies for 2022.

'Minions: The Rise of Gru' cast

The all-star cast playing members of the Vicious 6 are: Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures) as cool and confident leader Belle Bottom, Jean-Claude Van Damme (The Expendables) as Jean Clawed, Lucy Lawless (Parks and Recreation) as Nunchuck, Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV) as Svengeance, and Danny Trejo (Halloween) as Stronghold.

Additional stars include Russell Brand (Despicable Me) as eager mad scientist Dr. Nefario, Michelle Yeoh (Tommorow Never Dies) as Master Chow, a Kung Fu fighting acupuncturist, Dame Julie Andrews (Mary Poppins) as Gru’s egocentric mom, and Alan Arkin (Edward Scissorhands) as legendary fighter Wild Knuckles.

The Vicious 6— you don't want to get on the wrong side of these guys! (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

'Minions: The Rise of Gru' plot

According to Universal Studios, the plot of Minions 2: The Rise of Gru goes: “In the heart of the 1970s, amid a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Luckily, he gets some mayhem-making backup from his loyal followers, the Minions.

“Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—deploy their skills as they and Gru build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons and pull off their first missions.”

Gru interviews to become their newest member after the Vicious 6 throw out their leader, Wild Knuckles. However, it doesn’t go too well and mayhem ensues! But Gru soon seeks some advice from an unlikely source.

Minion Otto is new to the clan. (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Is there a trailer?

You can watch the trailer below, where a young Gru auditions to be a part of the Vicious 6 group— but it all ends in chaos.