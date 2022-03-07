Kenneth Branagh poised to solve Venice murder mystery as Poirot in third movie

Kenneth Branagh is set to return as Hercule Poirot for a third film.

Sir Kenneth Branagh is set to use those "little grey cells" for a third time as Hercule Poirot, after starring in Murder on the Orient Express in 2017, and recently Death on the Nile.

But after tackling two of Poirot's most famous cases, the third film looks like being based on a lesser-known work by Agatha Christie.

20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell revealed more about the future of Christie’s much-loved detective in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

He said: "We have the Poirot franchise, we have other Christie stories. I love these films, I love Ken. We have a third script written, by Michael Green, that is a pretty daring shift in genre and in tone. It’s post-war Venice and an adaptation of one of the lesser-known novels. So I think you’ll see the mustache again."

Kenneth directed both Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, and the studio boss hinted that the 61-year-old star will return to direct the upcoming movie.

"Ken is Poirot, but Ken is also the series," he teased.

Murder on the Orient Express was a global hit when it was released, and featured a star-studded cast including Johnny Depp, Dame Judi Dench, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penelope Cruz, and Daisy Ridley.

Similarly, Death on the Nile also featured an all-star including Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright, Russell Brand, although he received somewhat mixed reviews.

'Death on the Nile' had a famous cast for the intense whodunit. (Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

Kenneth has previously mentioned a possible "Poirot/Christie cinematic universe," suggesting both more movies and characters from other Christie books popping up in the future in them.

He told the Associated Press: “I think there are possibilities, aren’t there? With 66 books and short stories and plays, she — and she often brings people together in her own books actually, so innately — she enjoyed that.

“You feel as though there is a world — just like with Dickens, there’s a complete world that she’s created — certain kinds of characters who live in her world — that I think has real possibilities.”