'Dog' — release date, trailer, and everything we know about Channing Tatum's new movie

Dog is a comedy road trip movie coming to theatres starring Channing Tatum as Army Ranger Briggs who is given the seemingly impossible task of transporting Lulu, an unruly Belgian Shepherd, down the Pacific Coast to attend its owner's funeral.

The movie's official synopsis reveals that now everything is as it seems, and the road trip soon turns out to be one neither Briggs nor Lulu will ever forget... "The pair drive each other insane, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death at the hands of some overly aggressive pot farmers, confront the possibility that pet psychics are real, teach each other how to love again, and give each other a chance for a new life".

With Puppy Bowl 2022 also airing alongside Super Bowl 2022 there couldn't be a better time to be a canine fan! Here's everything we know about the movie so far...

Channing Tatum's new film 'Dog' is about a canine called Lulu. (Image credit: MGM)

Dog will arrive in theatres worldwide on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, almost an entire year after it was originally due to be released. As with many productions recently the filming for Dog was delayed because of the pandemic, and instead of being shot in the summer of 2020, production didn't begin until the second half of last year. It promises to be one of the big new movies in 2022.

Channing Tatum stars as Army Ranger Briggs. (Image credit: MGM)

What is 'Dog' about?

The film tells the story of US Army Ranger Briggs, played by Channing Tatum, who is called in to transport Army K9 Lulu to the funeral of her deceased handler, Nuke.

While Lulu and Briggs initially start off on the wrong foot, their cross-country journey brings them closer together and they start to form a true bond with one another as they battle their way through a series of unexpected events... and soon they build a bridge of trust that no one saw coming.

'Dog' is a movie based on Channing's own late canine friend, Lulu. (Image credit: MGM)

Who is in the cast for 'Dog'?

Jane Adams (Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, Hacks, Little Children, and Twin Peaks) plays Tamara.

Former professional wrestler, Kevin Nash (John Wick and Rock of Ages) plays Gus, and some fans might also recognize him for his role alongside Channing Tatum in both Magic Mike movies.

The rest of the cast list includes Bill Burr (The King Of Staten Island), Q'orianka Kilcher (Yellowstone), Ethan Suplee (The Hunt), Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), Nicole LaLiberté (Twin Peaks) as Zoe, Luke Forbes (Crown Heights) as Jones, and Ronnie Gene Blevins (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) as Keith.

Can Briggs and Lulu become friends for life? (Image credit: MGM)

Is 'Dog' based on a true story?

While Dog is not based on a true story, the movie is a personal one to Channing after he took inspiration from his own late canine companion, who was also named Lulu. What better way to remember a beloved pet than make your directorial debut in a film based on them?!

Is there a trailer for 'Dog'?

There is! The trailer shows Briggs and Lulu clashing after they initially meet for the first time... and for a while it looks like this is a friendship that is doomed to fail. But thankfully, the twists and turns that the pair face as they make their road trip to Arizona soon sees them becoming firm friends...