How to watch Super Bowl 2022

Super Bowl 2022 — also known as Super Bowl LVI or Super Bowl 56 — is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 6, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood. It's possible that the date could be pushed back a week once the NFL finalizes its 2021-22 schedule, which could expand from 16 regular-season games to 17.

Super Bowl 2022 will be televised by NBC, which also has the rights to Sunday night NFL games. (And when the schedules get a little wonky, NBC also can work other days, it's just that Sunday is its exclusive, and usual spot.)

As for who will be playing in Super Bowl 2022, your guess is as good as ours. Though given how handily the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady handled the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV — the first to be played at one of the competing teams' stadium — you'd be foolish to bet against the Bucs even this early in the process.

There's still a lot of football to be played, of course. As in all of it.

In any event, Super Bowl 2022 is going to be a sight to behold if only because SoFi Stadium — which is home to both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers — is a new stadium, opening in September 2020. Construction on the more-than $5 billion facility took nearly five years.

In addition to Super Bowl 2022, SoFi Stadium also is scheduled to host the college football national championship in January 2023, and Wrestlemania 39 that same year. And it will host the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2028 Summer Olympics, as well as soccer and archery competitions.

When is Super Bowl LVI?

Assuming the tentative schedule remains as is for now, Super Bowl LVI is either going to be played on Feb. 6, 2022, or on Feb. 13, 2022.

The NFL has yet to finalize its schedule for the next season, and NBC has the added complication of the Beijing Winter Olympics to take into account.

And then there's this little thing still lingering called COVID-19, which wreaked havoc on the 2021 NFL schedule. But for now, that's the way things are set. We'll probably see the game on Feb. 6, or possibly on Feb. 13.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on NBC

Because Super Bowl 2022 is being broadcast on NBC, you've got a wealth of options at your disposal for watching the game. (And a lot of time between now and then to check those options out for yourself.)

One of the best streaming options for Super Bowl 2022 probably will be FuboTV, which has grown by leaps and bounds and is competing with much larger streaming services. In addition to a competitive stable of network channels, Fubo TV also carries local NBC affiliates, so you'll be able to stream the game from anywhere.

Hulu With Live TV also should be a good option for watching Super Bowl 2022, given that it's the largest live streaming service in the United States.

We don't yet know if Super Bowl 2022 will be available on the Peacock streaming service, which is the one owned by NBCUniversal. There's a good chance it will be — but there's a catch. Super Bowl 2022 also will come at the same time as the Winter Olympics in Beijing. And while there's a half-a-world of time difference between the U.S. and China, NBC has the broadcast rights to the Olympics, and that plan undoubtedly will include every channel in the NBC arsenal, as well as the Peacock streaming service.

In other words, stay tuned.