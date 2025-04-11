How to watch Pets: stream the Bryce Dallas Howard animal doc online

To celebrate National Pet Day on Friday, April 11, Bryce Dallas Howard's new documentary Pets will hit streaming so that we can all watch it.

Pets is a feature-length documentary which takes us around the world, looking at unique relationships between people and their pets; as you can see from the image at the top of this article, there are some pretty adventurous animals!

We'll meet all kinds of animals from the household like cats and dogs, to goats and birds of prey. We won't just meet the pets, but will explore more about our own relationships with animals through its stories.

This documentary follows Howard's past feature Dads, which was about fatherly relationships. Howard is also an actor who's been in Jurassic World and its sequels, Argylle and Rocketman.

Here's how to watch Pets online when it releases.

How to watch Pets

You'll be able to watch Pets by using the streaming service Disney Plus. The movie was created by Disney for its streaming service, and so this will likely be the only way you can watch it.

Unlike some Disney-made content, Pets will hit the streaming service in multiple regions including the US, UK and Australia, so you won't need to wait to watch it.

A subscription to Disney Plus starts at $9.99 / £4.99, though that's for the lowest tier which includes commercials and paying more will get you ad-free streaming. There are also annual plans on certain tiers which generally cost 10 months of a subscription.

Sometimes Disney Plus deals help you save money on a subscription, though one has just ended in the US so it's unlikely that there will be another. An alternative for US viewers is the Disney Bundle which combines Disney Plus with Hulu for only $1 more per month.