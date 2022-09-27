Lyle Lyle Crocodile: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Lyle is a singing crocodile who loves baths, caviar and great music... so not your average reptile!

Lyle Lyle Crocodile is heading to cinemas soon, with the new musical movie exploring the unconventional friendship between a schoolboy and his singing crocodile friend.

The movie is directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon and will be the fifth feature film they have worked on together. Their other projects include Blades of Glory, The Switch and Office Christmas Party.

It's an adaptation of the children's story of the same name and has a great cast attached including singer Shawn Mendes in the lead role, providing the voice of Lyle the crocodile.

When asked why they chose to make the screen adaptation a musical, the directors told Mama's Geeky: "The truth about great musicals is you can only express yourself through song when all else fails. So for us, that was the biggest thing of the adaptation — was turning into a musical."

Here's everything you need to know about Lyle Lyle Crocodile...

Lyle Lyle Crocodile will be released in cinemas worldwide on October 7, 2022. It was originally set for a summer release but was pushed back to autumn.

There's no news on whether or not it will be available on streaming services just yet.

What is Lyle Lyle Crocodile about?

The official premise of the movie is: "When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new surroundings. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing saltwater crocodile living in the attic of his new home.

"The two become fast friends, but when Lyle's existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps, the Primms must band together with Lyle's charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti, to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places."

So we should expect some great musical numbers, a heartwarming story, and a loveable crocodile all wrapped up in one movie. That's quite the line-up!

Lyle the singing crocodile is a very unique protagonist. (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

What is Lyle Lyle Crocodile's age rating?

The movie is rated PG for mild peril and thematic elements, but it should be fine for most ages to watch, making it a great family movie to enjoy this autumn.

Lyle Lyle Crocodile cast

Shawn Mendes leads the cast as Lyle, and he's joined by Skyfall actor Javier Bardem who plays Hector P. Valenti, Lyle's charismatic owner who manages to track him down.

The Primm family is made up of Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians), Scoot McNairy (Killing Them Softly) as parents Katie and Joseph with Winslow Fegley (Nightbooks) as their son Josh, who befriends Lyle after finding him in the attic of their new home.

Additional cast includes Brett Gelman as Mr. Grumps and Lyric Hurd as Kara Delany.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there's a trailer available with Shawn Mendes introducing himself and his character. There's a lot going on in the trailer alone, after Lyle is discovered he gets himself into all sorts of misadventures, and the Primm's need to navigate life in New York alongside their unexpected crocodile tenant.

You can watch it below...