Uncharted, the popular PlayStation video game franchise, is finally getting its big screen adaptation, with Tom Holland starring as the treasure hunter Nathan Drake. The movie opened in the U.K. and a number of other countries on Feb. 11 and is getting released in the U.S. on Feb. 18. Here’s what you need to know on how to watch Uncharted.

Watch 'Uncharted' in movie theaters

Uncharted is getting an exclusive run in movie theaters all over the world, so anyone wanting to check it out will need to make a trip to their local movie theater.

To find out where and when Uncharted is playing, check the website of your local movie theaters or on a site like Fandango. You can also purchase tickets for Uncharted ahead of time through these websites.

If you’re interested in ways to make seeing Uncharted and other movies in theaters more affordable, you can look into movie theater subscription deals. Theater chains in the U.S. and U.K. offer both free and subscription services that allows members theatergoing perks, including free or discounted tickets, deals on concessions and more.

Is 'Uncharted' streaming?

With its exclusive play in movie theaters, Uncharted is not available for streaming or digital viewing at the time of its release.

When will Uncharted be available for streaming you may be asking? The short answer is we don’t know yet. However, based on recent trends we can get a sense.

Even as most movies are going back to exclusive runs in theaters, trends established during the pandemic have shortened the time between movies' theatrical debuts and their move to digital. There isn’t a one size fits all, so for Uncharted we’ll compare to another Sony Pictures movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage debuted in the U.S. on Oct. 1, 2021, and then became available for online purchase on Nov. 23, 2021. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is still not available on a streaming service.

If Uncharted follows a similar plan, it could be available for digital purchase sometime in April. Streaming is still anybody’s guess, but following a deal made in 2021 , Sony Picture movies like Uncharted are expected to make their streaming debuts on Netflix.

Everything else you need to know about 'Uncharted'

The Uncharted movie stars Tom Holland as the young treasure hunter Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan, with Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, Steven Waddington and Pingi Moli also on board in supporting roles. Ruben Fleischer directs.

The plot of Uncharted sees a street-smart Nathan Drake recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Sully to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan, which was lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.

