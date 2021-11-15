'Downton Abbey: A New Era' first trailer features major Violet Crawley revelation

Violet has a shock for everyone in the new 'Downton' film.

The first trailer for the new Downton Abbey movie has landed, including yet another killer line by icon Maggie Smith.

In the teaser clip from Downton Abbey: A New Era, Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith) reveals a jaw-dropping piece of news that leaves her son Robert (Hugh Bonneville) raising his eyebrows.

“Years ago, before you were born, I met a man...,” says Violet, with a glint in her eye.

“And now I’ve come into possession of a villa in the south of France”.

To which Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery), simply exclaims “What?!”

Violet adds: “And with that, I will say goodnight and leave you to discuss my mysterious past.”

The exchange perfectly sets up the film’s plot, which will see the Crawleys head off to France to visit their lavish new villa. The makers have even given Downton’s famous theme tune a tweak to give it a French flavor.

The trailer also features widower Tom Branson’s wedding to maid Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton). We know the wedding is a success as Lucy Smith becomes Lucy Branson on the cast list.

Downton isn’t Downton without Mr. Carson (Jim Carter) who says with a big smile: “The British are coming”.

The trailer goes on to confirm key casting. Beloved characters Thomas Barrow, Mrs. Patmore, Mr. Bates, Daisy Parker, Mr. Molesley, Mr. Carson, Mrs. Hughes, Anna Bates, Andy Parker, and Miss Baxter will all return.

Plus Lord Grantham, Lady Grantham, Lady Mary, the Dowager, Tom Branson, Lucy Branson, Lady Hexham, Lord Hexham, Lady Merton, and Lord Merton.

Actors Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West, and Jonathan Zaccaï are also joining the cast.

The screenplay has been written by Downton Abbey creator Julia Fellowes, while it's directed by Simon Curtis.

Downton Abbey: A New Era will be released only in theaters on March 18, 2022. It was originally called Downton Abbey 2, but the title has since been changed.