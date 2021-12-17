'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania'— release date, cast, plot, and everything we know

Prepare to sink your fangs into Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth installment of the popular Hotel Transylvania franchise.

Our favorite monsters are back for an all-new exciting adventure, which presents Drac with his most horrifying task yet— but will the gang manage to race against time and complete their mission?

This vivid and lively animation became a huge hit with audiences after the first film’s release in 2012 and has an all-star voice cast returning to this upcoming installment. Sadly, Adam Sandler won’t be back to voice the iconic Drac, who he played in the first three films, and will instead be voiced by Brian Hull.

Here’s everything we know about Hotel Transylvania: Transformania…

This time, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is skipping the theatres and heading straight to Prime Video on Friday Jan. 14, 2022 in both the US and UK.

'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' cast

There’s a star-studded cast lined up with Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) reprising her role as Drac’s daughter, Mavis, along with Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) returning as Johnny.

More stars featured in the film are Brian Hull (Pup Star: World Tour) as Drac, Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision) as Ericka Van Helsing, Jim Gaffigan (Luca) as Professor Abraham Van Helsing, Steve Buscemi (Reservoir Dogs) as Wayne, Molly Shannon (Superstar) as Wanda, David Spade (Grown Ups) as Griffin, Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) as Murray, Fran Drescher (The Nanny) as Eunice, Brad Abrell (Chicken Little) as Frankenstein and Asher Blinkoff (Sing) as Dennis.

Drac (Brian Hull) and his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez). (Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' plot

Playing on some of our best-loved monster myths once again, Sony Pictures has revealed the plot: “When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the 'Monsterfication Ray,’ goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster!

"In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent."

Johnny is transformed into a monster. Ouch! (Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

Is there a trailer?

Yes! You can watch the trailer below, where we see the monsters turn into humans using Van Helsing’s Monsterfication Ray! Unfortunately, they all hate their new transformations, so they go on a mission to turn themselves back to how they were.