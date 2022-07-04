Minions sparks extremely bizarre viral TikTok trend and makers love it

Minions fans have been heading to their local cinemas wearing suits as part of a viral TikTok trend, and production company Universal has shown their appreciation for the dedicated fanbase.

No one really knows where the trend came from, but it's been dubbed GentleMinions and sees cinema-goers getting dressed up in suits for screenings of Minions 2: The Rise of Gru and they've certainly been catching people's attention!

It might not be the most comfortable thing to watch a movie in, but it's got people talking and has recently caught the attention of the official Universal account who has responded to these dapper cinema-goers heading to see their recent movie.

In their tweet, Universal wrote: "To everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you", so it seems like they approve of the bizarre trend even though its origins still remain a mystery among the FilmTok community.

It is likely fans are trying to emulate the lead character Gru (Steve Carell) who is often pictured in a suit, because he is meant to be a super villain after all! But whatever the exact reason, it's a trend that's got the whole internet talking with the #GentleMinions hashtag taking over social media.

However, not everyone is enamoured with the trend as cinemas in the UK have banned flocks of suited fans from attending Minions screenings due to "disturbances", and one sign from Odeon has emerged online asking that fans do not partake in it for the sake of other cinema goers.

The sign reads: "Due to recent disturbances following the #GentleMinions trend, any group of guests in formal attire will be refused entry for showings of Minions: The Rise of Gru. Thank you."

Despite people being divided about the GentleMinions trend, it seems to have had a massive effect on the film as it's been a box office success so far, grossing over $200 million worldwide in its opening weekend. So it seems like the Minions are here to stay, and so are their suited fans around the world!

Minions: The Rise of Gru is currently in cinemas worldwide, having released on July 1.