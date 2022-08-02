Is 30 Rock on Netflix? Where to watch the Tina Fey comedy

Tina Fey’s 30 Rock may have stopped its run on TV in 2013 (save for a special that ran in 2020), but the beloved sitcom has been a popular rewatch since then on streaming for both long-time and new fans. But with the constant moving of shows between streaming services, you may be asking yourself is 30 Rock on Netflix? Hulu? Peacock? Some other streaming service? Well we’ve got you covered.

30 Rock debuted in 2006 and starred Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracey Morgan, Jack McBrayer and Jane Krakowski, as well as a multitude of fantastic guest stars. The series revolved around running a sketch comedy show and the hilarious characters involved. 30 Rock won 16 Emmys throughout its seven season run, including Outstanding Comedy Series multiple times.

Along with other fan-favorites like The Office, Friends and Parks & Recreation, fans want to know where they can stream the show so they can return to 30 Rock whenever they please. Well, here’s what you need to know.

Is 30 Rock on Netflix?

Netflix is still the largest streaming service in the world, so can its millions of subscribers watch 30 Rock? As of August 1, 2022, no, 30 Rock is no longer available on Netflix. (In case you were wondering, here is what's new on Netflix in August)

It is unclear if this is just a temporary removal and 30 Rock is going to return at some point to Netflix or if this is a more permanent situation, like with The Office’s exit from Netflix or reports that other popular shows like Breaking Bad could be leaving Netflix in the future.

Where to stream 30 Rock?

OK, so you can’t watch 30 Rock on Netflix, so where do you need to go to stream the sitcom online?

Unsurprisingly, considering 30 Rock was an NBC show, the first place you can go is NBCUniversal’s own streaming service, Peacock. Viewers can watch 118 of 30 Rock’s episodes for free on Peacock, no need to sign up for a monthly subscription (you’ll just have to deal with ads). It’s just the 15-episode season 2 that viewers need a Peacock Premium subscription to watch.

Other places where viewers can stream 30 Rock include Hulu (subscription required) and The Roku Channel (free, with ads). Each of these streaming services have all seven seasons of 30 Rock available.

This covers US audiences. From what we can tell, if you are in the UK and want to watch 30 Rock, now that it is not available on Netflix the only option is to purchase individual episodes or full seasons via Prime Video, Apple TV or Google Play.