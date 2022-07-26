Breaking Bad, Community and other hits could leave Netflix

Hit AMC series Breaking Bad will no longer be available on Netflix from 2025.

Breaking Bad and Community are two huge shows that might be leaving Netflix, according to a new report exploring agreements with the streaming service.

In TheWrap (opens in new tab)'s report, they stated that Breaking Bad is one of several titles that will leave Netflix unless an extension is reached before the current agreement expires in early 2025.

TheWrap adds that Netflix’s license with Sony Television for Breaking Bad runs through February 10th, 2025, so if a new agreement isn't reached fans will no longer be able to watch the series there.

Breaking Bad continues to be a hugely popular series, even after its original run between 2008 — 2013. The series stars Bryan Cranston as chemistry teacher Walter White whose life is drastically turned upside down when he receives a stage-three cancer diagnosis.

Desperate and wanting to secure his family's future, Walter turns to a life of crime alongside his former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) where they produce and distribute crystal meth, and over five seasons we see him transform into notorious drug lord Heisenberg, who differs greatly from his former self.

With the success of spin-off series Better Call Saul, which is streaming on Netflix, fans may be disappointed that Breaking Bad could be disappearing from the library as many have been wanting to revisit the celebrated AMC series.

Breaking Bad was widely celebrated, earning Emmy wins for lead star Bryan Cranston. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to this, other popular US shows such as New Girl, Community, NCIS, and How to Get Away with Murder all have deals that expire before the end of 2024, so these could also leave the streaming service soon.

TheWrap states that they were in a joint investigation with What’s on Netflix (opens in new tab) to find out about these titles, saying that they "learned of additional upcoming expiration dates for high-profile licensed titles currently nestled in the streamer’s U.S. library."

They added: "Should extensions not be reached by Netflix and the series owners, these titles will be removed from the domestic catalog on the upcoming dates."

So right now it's not certain if these shows will leave Netflix for good, but if they do it would mean that some of the most watched shows on the streamer will depart, and it's not yet known what could replace them.

Meanwhile, big Netflix original series such as Stranger Things and Squid Game are still a huge part of popular culture and have set big viewing records for the streaming service, so the absence of outsourced programming could make room for more original content.