Is 'Ted Lasso' on Netflix??

Ted Lasso premiered in August 2020. We're nearing Season 2 of Ted Lasso. And then we'll have a third and final season of the lovable U.S. college football coach-turned UK football manager.

Throughout all that time, through all the tea and the shortbread and the Ted Jokes™️ (good lord, the Ted Jokes), there's been one place and one place only to watch Ted Lasso, and that's on Apple TV+.

In other words — Ted Lasso is not on Netflix.

That's hardly the end of the world. Apple TV+ is small, but it's quickly made a name for itself as basically the new HBO. It's solely made up of original content, with shows like Ted Lasso, Lisey's Story, The Morning Show, and Physical.

Ted Lasso, if you've somehow missed all the hubbub, is a show about a college football coach from Kansas who finds himself leading a Premier League football team in the UK. Football doesn't really translate to soccer all that well, but damned if Ted Lasso (played by Jason Sudeikis) doesn't manage to bring the best parts of the Hartland with him. Things don't always go well. In fact, they go quite horribly at times. But that really is when Ted Lasso (you're required by law to use his first and last name) starts to shine.

Apple TV+ runs $4.99 a month after a free trial. You'll also get three free months (starting July 1) of Apple TV+ with the purchase of new Apple hardware. That's down from the full year Apple had been giving since the service launched in November 2019, but it's still far longer than any other streaming service.

Apple TV+ is available on every major streaming platform. That includes Apple devices, of course, like Macs and the iPhone and iPad. But it also includes the two biggest streaming platforms on the planet — Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. You'll be watching via the Apple TV app, and so you'll also have access to anything that you might have purchased in iTunes.

Same goes for Android TV and Google TV — the Apple TV app is available there, too. You'll also find it on various smart TV systems from the likes of LG, Sony, Vizio, Samsung and more.

And you also can watch Apple TV+ is a good, old-fashioned web browser.