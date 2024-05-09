The Great British Sewing Bee 2024: release date, challenges and everything we know about series 10

The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 returns to BBC1 for its 10th series and Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe hosts once more, having stepped in for The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas special 2023.

Kiell will be watching over the 12 competitor stitchers from across the country, who will take on tough challenges set by judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant. Who will be crowned Britain’s most sensational seamster by the end of the summer, taking the title from the 2023 champion Asmaa?

Here's everything you need to know about The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 on BBC1.

The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas special 2023 host Kiell Smith-Bynoe with judges Patrick and Esme. (Image credit: BBC)

The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 starts on BBC1 on Tuesday, May 21 2024 at 9pm, with episodes running weekly for the following nine weeks at the same time.

All episodes will also become available weekly on BBCiPlayer.

What happens in The Great British Sewing Bee 2024?

There are all sorts of challenges for this series of The Great British Sewing Bee, some of which will reflect the summer of sport in 2024. Each week, they must take part in three challenges: a Pattern Challenge to test their basic dressmaking skills, a Transformation Challenge to assess their creativity, plus a Made To Measure Challenge to create a bespoke garment. One contestant's creation is awarded Garment Of The Week by the judges, and another is sent home from the competition. The grand final sees the remaining three sewers battle it out to be crowned winner.

The first week, they all must make a denim skirt, repurpose an oversized garment and alter the neckline and create a dress with a vintage or summer festival vibe. Who gets through the first hurdle?

The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 contestants

We can't yet reveal the 12 contestants for The Great British Sewing Bee 2024, but as soon as we can we'll be letting you know right here, so do check back, so we can see who'll be vying to take over from 2023 winner Asmaa (see below).

The Great British Sewing Bee winner Asmaa. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for The Great British Sewing Bee 2024?

No trailer for The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 has yet been released by the BBC but as soon as it is, we'll be posting here.