How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 online or on TV

Dust off the sewing machines, prepare your patterns and get ready to dress your models — one of TV's most colorful shows, The Great British Sewing Bee, is back for another 10-episode run. It all starts as we meet a dozen new sewers on Tuesday, May 21.

You can watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 for FREE in the UK on BBC One and its iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch The Great British Sewing Bee from anywhere with a VPN.

Television doesn't get much cheerier than The Great British Sewing Bee — it's no surprise that it's now made it to a tenth series, not to mention countless Christmas and celebrity specials.

Following in the affable footsteps of Joe Lycett and Sara Pascoe, there's a fresh face to lead the way at Sunny Bank Mills for the 2024 series. One of the stars of Ghosts and already having presented the 2023 Sewing Bee Christmas special, Kiell Smith-Bynoe takes the helm. As ever, he'll be ably assisted by legendary clothes designer Esme Young and dashing fashion entrepreneur Patrick Grant to lead the contestants through a gamut of pattern challenges, alterations and made-to-measures.

This year's participants range from a 20-year-old student to an 84-year-old retired physicist, with a drag queen, DJ and ventriloquist all among those hoping to show that they are the next superstar of sewing.

Ready for another series of wholesome crafting and textile-based puns? Here's how to watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 from anywhere in the world, with all the information you need in this article below.

How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 in the UK for free

The BBC is airing The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 on BBC One at 9 pm UK every Tuesday night from May 21. All 10 episodes will also be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer as they go out every week and on catch-up.

BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for licence fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

Can I watch The Great British Sewing Bee in the US?

Despite the success of other UK exports like The Great British Baking Show, there is no broadcaster or streaming service that shows The Great British Sewing Bee in the US.

So if you're travelling Stateside right now and want to catch your domestic stream, we can only suggest that you download a VPN as described below to stream The Great British Sewing Bee as normal.

Can I watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 in Australia?

All previous seasons of The Great British Sewing Bee can be streamed in Australia on the Binge streaming service.

However, at the time of writing, no release date of the new series has been announced. It's also likely to be shown on Foxtel TV on its Lifestyle channel, too, when it eventually lands Down Under.

British-focussed streaming service BritBox has also previously played host to series of The Great British Sewing Bee. But that stopped at season 8.

How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch episodes of The Great British Sewing Bee on the BBC iPlayer and Binge by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar, where you'll find a deeper reader on the best VPN services available right now.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Series 10 of the The Great British Sewing Bee starts on Tuesday, May 21 in the UK at 9 pm. It will go out at the same day and time through its 10-episode run until the final on Tuesday, July 23.

Episode 1: Tuesday, May 21

Episode 2: Tuesday, May 28

Episode 3: Tuesday, June 4

Episode 4: Tuesday, June 11

Episode 5: Tuesday, June 18

Episode 6: Tuesday, June 25

Episode 7: Tuesday, July 2

Episode 8: Tuesday, July 9

Episode 9: Tuesday, July 16

Episode 10: Tuesday, July 23

All you need to know about The Great British Sewing Bee 2024

Who are the contestants for The Great British Sewing Bee 2024? You can read our dedicated guide to The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 contestants, but below is the list of 12 sewers starting the series: Alisa — 28, events planner

— 28, events planner Alex — 32, copywriter

— 32, copywriter Comfort — 33, designer and business manager

— 33, designer and business manager Don — 84, retired

— 84, retired Georgie — 40, DJ

— 40, DJ Janet — 75, retired

— 75, retired Lauren — 36, finance administrator

— 36, finance administrator Luke — 33, diversity, equality and inclusion director

— 33, diversity, equality and inclusion director Marcus — 30, teaching assistant

— 30, teaching assistant Neil — 52, woodwork teacher

— 52, woodwork teacher Pascha — 20, student

— 20, student Suzy — 28, waitress

Who is the new presenter of The Great British Sewing Bee? With previous host Sara Pascoe having a baby in October and unable to be part of series 10 of The Great British Sewing Bee, the new host is 35-year-old English actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe. Smith-Bynoe already hosted the 2023 Christmas Special, and is best known for his role in popular British sitcom Ghosts. He has also starred in comedies Stath Lets Flats, Man Like Mobeen, Horrible Histories and Dreamland, as well as competing in series 15 of Taskmaster alongside Frankie Boyle, Jenny Eclair, Ivo Graham and winner Mae Martin.

When is the final of The Great British Sewing Bee 2024? The 10-episode tenth series of The Great British Sewing Bee concludes with the 2024 final on Tuesday, July 23.