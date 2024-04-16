Off to the Tower! BBC celebrates 15 years of Horrible Histories with brand new episode

Beloved historical sketch show Horrible Histories started airing on the BBC 15 years ago today and, to celebrate, the Beeb has produced a special.

The new episode — titled "Terrifying Tower of London" — is available to stream right now on BBC iPlayer and is scheduled to air on CBBC on Friday, April 19 at 5.30 pm.

The new episode was filmed at the titular UNESCO World Heritage Site and follows the host, Rattus Rattus, and current Yeoman Warder AJ Clark (a "Beefeater" from the Tower of London) as they delve into the Tower of London's history, spanning from its construction by William the Conqueror to the present day.

Along this expedition, the pair will encounter a number of the Tower's famous inmates, including Sir Walter Raleigh and Anne Boleyn; expect to see more historical figures like William Wallace, Henry VIII, and Winston Churchill crop up, too!

Fans of the show's chaotic approach will not be disappointed by the new episode as "Terrifying Tower of London" will stay true to the franchise. The BBC promises: "Audiences can expect signature Horrible Histories' riotous, shocking and gloriously gruesome escapades as they traverse through time. True to Horrible Histories' style, the episode culminates with a brand-new song performed by a band of historic Yeoman Warders, about guarding the Tower, and Henry VIII will take audiences through his favourite executions in 'Top of the Chops'.

Terry Deary, the author of the Horrible Histories books, said: "Having celebrated 30 years of the Horrible Histories books in 2023, it is wonderful to reach the landmark of 15 years of the ground-breaking TV series. Since the start, I have enjoyed seeing the imaginative songs and sketches bring horrible history to life on screen. I continue to be amazed by the appetite for all things horrible from young and old."

Simon Welton, Executive Producer at Lion Television, added: "This show is a real labour of love for everyone who is involved in making it (past and present), and the fact that it is still so beloved by our audience after 15 years is incredibly rewarding.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Balancing both the funny and the factual in every sketch and engaging our audience with History whilst also making them (along with any adults who are in the room…) laugh as much is possible is something that we don’t take lightly, and hopefully we can continue doing that with CBBC for many years to come.”

To date, 162 episodes of Horrible Histories have been produced and all archived episodes are available on iPlayer so you can revisit any of your favourite songs and sketches from the series' run right now. And for more laughs, be sure to check out our guide to the best BBC comedies you should be streaming right now.