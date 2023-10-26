Ghosts star revealed as new host of The Great British Sewing Bee

The Great British Sewing Bee is set to welcome one of the stars of Ghosts to the sewing room floor for the next series.

Ghosts season 5 might be coming to an end very soon, but joining The Great British Sewing Bee seems like the next logical step for any resident of Button House!

Kiell Smith-Bynoe (who plays Alison's husband, Mike, in the show) is stepping in for Sara Pascoe for The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2023 and for series 10.

The news was revealed on Instagram alongside a selfie of Kiell with judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young. The caption read: "We're bursting at the seams that Kiell Smith-Bynoe has stepped in to host this year's Christmas Specials and Series 10. "(Sending lots of love to Sara and the new baby!)"

Kiell also shared the news and the same photo on his own page with the caption: "Filling the big knitted shoes of Sara Pascoe as host of The Great British Sewing Bee series 10.

"(Is knitting anything to do with sewing? I dunno, I've learnt nothing. See ya sewn)

A post shared by Sewing Bee (@britishsewingbee) A photo posted by on

Judge Patrick Grant is clearly very happy to welcome Kiell to the show. Under the main post, he wrote: "Brand new gang, an absolute blast. See you all for the Christmas spesh."

And when he shared the photo on Instagram, Patrick added: "We got a new chum! The brilliantly hilarious KS-B, comin atcha for Series 10 (yes its true!) and this year's super lolz Christmas spesh. Enjoy."

Will Sara Pascoe be back on The Great British Sewing Bee?

It sounds like there's every chance the star will make a comeback for series 11 or even next year's Christmas special (if there is one!).

The Sewing Bee team specifically said Kiell Smith-Bynoe was "stepping in" to host the forthcoming special and series 10, whilst Kiell shared on his own page that he would be "filling the big knitted shoes of Sara Pascoe". So, all signs seem to suggest Pascoe will be returning later down the line.

The Great British Sewing Bee is next on our screens this festive season for the 2023 Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special (though we don't have an exact release date just yet). Meanwhile, you can see Kiell Smith-Bynoe in the last episodes of Ghosts on BBC One on Fridays at 8.30 pm or on BBC iPlayer.