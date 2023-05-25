Are you wondering where Sewing Bee 2023 is filmed? You've come to the right place, as we've got everything you need to know about the popular competition series.

With The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 kicking off on BBC One lately, there's been some interest in where sewing enthusiasts go to try and impress iconic judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant.

As the competition enters its ninth season and a new group of contestants has arrived on the scene, fans are keen to learn more about where they film the long-running BBC series.

Here's everything you need to know...

Where is Sewing Bee 2023 filmed?

Sara Pascoe, Esme Young and Patrick Grant in the Sewing Bee workshop. (Image credit: BBC)

The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 was filmed at Sunny Bank Mills, a historic wool mill in Leeds, which has become the show's home since it relocated in season 8.

Prior to this, the competition series was filmed in locations around London, including The Chain Store on Trinity Buoy, as well as a studio in Bermondsey and Tanner Street near London Bridge, the latter of which is also used for Dragon's Den.

But the show's new home in Yorkshire is very apt, with judge Patrick Grant addressing the news in 2022, saying: "Leeds is at the heart of the wool and textile industry so it feels appropriate to film in a great big spinning mill."

Sunny Bank Mills was founded in 1829 and was once one of the world's most important mills, making it a dream location for sewing enthusiasts.

It now serves as a creative space for arts, business, and heritage. It is a popular location in Leeds, providing exhibitions, a cafe, a shop, and everything you need.

According to the official Sunny Bank Mills website, it offers "beautifully restored creative business spaces for both small and large organisations."

A post shared by Sunny Bank Mills (@sunnybankmills) A photo posted by on

It adds: "Sunny Bank Mills Gallery is the epicentre of our arts programme, spanning exhibitions, workshops, studio spaces and events, and the Sunny Bank Mills Archive protects and promotes the history of the mill and the community."

It is assumed that future seasons of The Great British Sewing Bee will continue to be filmed at the old mills, having been there for the past two seasons, but if anything changes we will let you know.

The Great British Sewing Bee airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on BBC One, with episodes also available on iPlayer.