The Great British Sewing Bee 2023: release date, contestants, episode guide, interviews and all we know

As The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 returns to BBC One for a ninth fun-filled series and the sewing room is again abuzz with excitement. There are 12 new amateur stitchers hoping to prove they can work wonders with a needle and thread.

Having seamlessly taken over from Joe Lycett for The Great British Sewing Bee 2022, Sara Pascoe returns as host, while judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young are back as judges with some tough tailor-made challenges up their sleeves, including creating garments from ordinary household items and even painted canvases!

But it’s not all hard work and no play. It turns out that during filming there was still time for some green room escapades, as well as a karaoke night that left them in stitches!

Here's everything you need to know about season nine of The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 on BBC One...

Who will impress Esme and Patrick in 2023? (Image credit: BBC)

The Great British Sewing Bee season 9 starts on BBC One on Wednesday, May 24 at 9pm.

It's a 10-part series running through the spring and summer of 2023 and you can catch up with episodes on BBCiPlayer.

Interviews: Sara Pascoe, Patrick Grant and Esme Young reveal what happens in The Great British Sewing Bee for 2023

What's the standard of the stitchers in The Great British Sewing Bee for 2023?

Sara Pascoe says: "Very high. Even more impressively, lots of the sewers only started relatively recently! We have some very interesting people, a really good age range [from 20 to 73] and lots of people with really important jobs. We've got a breast surgeon, a nurse, a police dispatcher and a postman!"

Patrick Grant says: "Last year, there were five people that could easily have won, but this year it's maybe a little tighter than that! And I don't think we've ever had a group before that’s nailed transformations from the very start!"

Do you have any favourite challenges from the series?

Sara: "One week the sewers had to repurpose shower curtains and there was a lot of body on show. I'd say the prudes might need to switch off for that episode. Luckily, it's only mannequins modelling them, otherwise, we’d have to pixelate 90 per cent of the screen!"

Patrick: "I really enjoyed Art Week. The transformation challenge involved turning a painted canvas into a garment, which was extraordinary. The sewing room looked like an art gallery with a load of bewildered home sewers in it! I really enjoyed West Africa week, too. We had Banke Kuku, the Nigerian fashion designer, as guest judge, which was wonderful."

Esme Young: "In Utilitarian week they turned cleaning items like mop-heads, dusters and rubber gloves into an outfit, which I thought that was brilliant. One of the sewers made a whole garment out of rubber gloves!"

What about the more testing challenges?

Patrick: "We had three spectacularly difficult challenges — a smoking jacket, a trench coat, and the made-to-measure in the final was way beyond anything we've asked them to do before. Actually the final is spectacular. One of the garments is so mind-blowingly brilliant it will take your breath away."

Sara, do you ever wonder how Patrick and Esme decide who to send home?

Sara: "Well, they’re both experts, so if I pipe up I’m ignored and rightly so. I give a little prediction before they say anything and my instincts are always wrong. The person I thought was going home would win garment of the week! I just look at the pretty dresses, whereas they're looking at, you know, actual sewing!"

How much fun do you three have behind the scenes?

Sara: "Patrick and Esme really make me laugh on-screen and off. Unfortunately, my baby [Theo] was five or six months old during filming, so I was the boring person. Esme has the music pumping and I'm the neighbour who goes round and says, excuse me, would you mind turning it down?"

Esme: "Sara has a separate room but it’s next door to mine and Patrick’s and the music was too loud basically. But I like to bring a party with me when I film Sewing Bee. I love soul and reggae but also quite a few late 70s or early 80s songs that were around when I was young, well young-ish!"

Patrick: "This year we also got to go out for dinner and join in a karaoke night. I sang Suspicious Minds, which I think went down well. They had to kick us out of the place at 1am!"

Sara: "And my dog, Mouse, came up to visit, which was great apart from the fact he did a wee on Esme. It was some Alpha move. He owns Esme now, that’s how it works!"

Are there any tears in this series?

Esme: "If anything it’s more emotional this year. It’s been really, really difficult to send people home, and I always think it’s particularly tough for the first person to leave. They’ve all invested so much in taking part in the show."

Sara: "Last year I was pregnant during filming, but I can’t blame it on the hormones this time. This series they’re such a tight group, so it was harder than ever to tell them they were going home. In a way I want them to be more competitive, but they’re always so sweet and helpful to each other. I want it to be a bit juicy like Love Island, so I can stir things up!"

Sara, what has the public reaction been like since you took over as host?

Sara: "It’s been lovely. For the first time, I’m involved in something where people are really invested. But the odd side effect is that they’ll say, ooh, I fancy that Patrick, is he as handsome in real life? I don't forward anyone’s DMs, though. I don't want the responsibility of a broken heart from Patrick!"

Sara, Esme and Patrick with the 2023 contestants. (Image credit: BBC)

Meet the 2023 contestants for The Great British Sewing Bee

Here's a brief guide to all the 2023 contestants taking part in The Great British Sewing Bee...

Asmaa, 46

Consultant Breast Surgeon

Cardiff

Born in Iraq, Asmaa learnt her love of sewing from her grandmother, who was a seamstress. Her wardrobe is mostly self-made and she specialises in making underwear, creating sets to coordinate with her outfits. Married with two children, she’s even been known to make post-op bras for her breast cancer patients.

Catherine, 34

Senior Games Designer

West Sussex

The BAFTA award-winning video games designer began sewing when she bought her first home. She lives with her husband and has a unique style, which has included making Edwardian-influenced outfits and repurposing dresses into underwear.

Fauve, 26

Trainee Solicitor

Swansea

Fauve is also a top golfer, who has represented Wales in the Home Nationals. She only started sewing five years ago when she joined a sewing class and made a peg bag. At the home she shares with her mum, dad, brother and nan, she has a small ‘sewing cupboard’ where she makes puff sleeved feminine dresses.

Gillie, 73

Retired Secretary and HR Manager

Nottingham

Grandmother Gillie is the oldest contestant in the competition. She started sewing when she was seven and once had a Saturday job at a French fashion house while living in Paris. Her sewing style still takes inspiration from French designers like Coco Chanel and Yves St Laurent.

Lauren, 30

Sales Assistant

Walsall

Mum Lauren started to sew with the help of online tutorials when she decided to make a quilted memory blanket using her children’s baby clothes. She also makes clothes for kids and enjoys classic styles in a neutral colour palette.

Lizzie, 49

Graphic Design Creative Director

Bristol

Lizzie was taught to sew by her mum during family caravan holidays in Wales. Sadly Lizzie’s mum passed away when she was young so it has since been a way for her to stay connected to her. She likes making clothes for her active lifestyle, which involves paddleboarding, cycling, and working on her allotment with her partner, Mick.

Matthew, 30

Dancer and Teaching Assistant

Peterborough

Matthew has been stitching since childhood and his flamboyant style is influenced by Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen and the glamour of the drag scene. As a dancer, he’s also performed at the opening ceremonies of the London 2012 Olympics, the UEFA Champions League Final and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Maria, 34

A&E Nurse

Fife

Originally from Costa Rica, Maria is a self-taught stitcher and sews to her to unwind after a stressful shift in A&E. She also dabbles in leatherwork and has a passion for making handbags and purses. Maria lives with her partner Tony and, because they both enjoy gardening, she’s now attempting to make waterproof cushions for her garden furniture.

Mia, 20

Student

Surrey

This year’s youngest stitcher, Mia only started sewing during lockdown. But what started as a hobby has now turned into a potential career and she’s since applied to study costume design, which she’s due to start after the show.

Tony R, 53

Postman

Cornwall

After changing career three years ago, long-time knitter Tony pulled out his wife’s old sewing machine to create a bag for all his needles and wool. He has since made himself cycling gear and has developed his own wardrobe influenced by 90’s skater fashion.

Tony W, 33

Primary School Teacher

Essex

It was watching the very first Sewing Bee series that inspired Tony to take up sewing. He taught himself using vintage ‘easy sew’ patterns before moving on to more complex stitches. He mainly sews colourful shirts and tailored waistcoats for himself. He’s even made himself a three-piece suit!

Vicki, 30

Police Dispatcher

Lincolnshire

Like Maria, body positivity advocate Vicki sews as an escape from her stressful job. She lives with her husband and two young children, and when they went to Glastonbury as a family last year she made everyone matching outfits!

Episode guide — what happens in The Great British Sewing Bee 2023

Here's our brief episode guide for The Great British Sewing Bee 2023...

Episode 1: Wednesday May 24

The 2023 series kicks off with ‘classics with a twist’ week, which includes a transformation challenge that involves putting a creative spin on a pencil skirt and blouse.

Episode 2 to 10

We'll be updating on these episodes as the series progresses so do check back.



Is there a trailer for The Great British Sewing Bee 2023?

So far the BBC has yet to release a trailer for The Great British Sewing Bee for 2023? To give you as taster, do have a look at the 2022 trailer below...