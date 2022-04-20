The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 — air date, contestants, what happens, host, judges and all about the new series

The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 with new series host Sara Pascoe, plus judges Esme Young, and Patrick Grant.

The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 arrives on BBC One with a brand new location and comedian Sara Pascoe taking over from The Great British Sewing Bee 2021 host and funnyman, Joe Lycett. Just don’t ask how she’s feeling about it!

"Joe is absolutely beloved and a huge part of the show, so of course, I feel nerves and anxiety!’ says Sara, who nonetheless did an admirable job hosting The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2021. "Luckily, Joe and I are friends – if we were terrible enemies this would have been harder! But bless him, Joe was really encouraging and supportive when we spoke about it. He loved the job so much he made me want it more! I’m so excited."

There’s another change for the popular BBC One series that searches for Britain’s Best Amateur Sewer... it’s swapped its usual London HQ for a stunning historic woolen mill on the outskirts of Leeds.

"Leeds is at the heart of the wool and textile industry so it feels appropriate to film in a great big spinning mill," says the show’s impeccably-dressed judge, Patrick Grant, who alongside co-judge Esme Young will again be tasking 12 home sewers with a series of fiendishly-difficult pattern, transformation and made-to-measure challenges.

So here's everything you need to know about the 2022 series of The Great British Sewing Bee...

The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 is a 10-part competition that begins on BBC One on Wednesday, April 27 at 8pm. Each of the 10 episodes will then become available on BBCiPlayer.

What happens in The Great British Sewing Bee 2022?

Here's our episode guide to The Great British Sewing Bee 2022, which we'll add to every week...

In the first episode, the sewers must design a capsule wardrobe which involves making a wool mini skirt, transforming a lockdown loungewear garment into a ‘going-out’ top, and creating and fitting a wrap dress to a model. "Everybody absolutely smashes it,’ says Patrick. ‘Esme and I kept looking at each other, thinking, We’ve not made this hard enough! So in the second week, we give them one of the most difficult challenges we’ve ever set – we ask them to make a pair of trainers! None of them have made shoes before. It’s a bamboozled!" Esme adds: "But they learn from and help each other and become a gang that just gets better."

There's also a children’s week, country and Western week and a new music week later on, where the stitchers must create a classic piece of Mod clothing and a made-to-measure outfit inspired by a musical legend, this eighth series, promises Patrick, is a real treat. "The standard this year is the highest we’ve ever had. It’s genuinely impossible to call the winner until the very last minute!"

Patrick Grant and Esme Young on what to expect in The Great British Sewing Bee in 2022

Esme Young and Patrick Grant set some tough challenges in 2022. (Image credit: BBC)

Find out what Patrick Grant and Esme Young told us about The Great British Sewing Bee 2022...

Are you enjoying your new home in Yorkshire?

Patrick says: "Leeds is at the heart of the wool and textile industry, so it feels appropriate to film in a big spinning mill. The people of Leeds are delighted we’re doing a sewing show in a textile town. People don’t stop me in London but up north they keep asking me for a picture!"

Esme says: "I love Leeds too. I hadn’t been since the 1980s and it’s been amazing exploring its rich architecture on my walks with Patrick".

How did Sara Pascoe settle in?

Esme says: "Sara learned a lot from being a contestant [on a 2020 celebrity special] and understands how the sewers feel, which is brilliant."

Patrick says: "I love Sara and am delighted she got the job. Because she’d been a contestant, she brings something different. I have sore cheeks as she makes me laugh all the time. And she has an amazing memory – it’s like having Google next to you!"

What are this year’s stitchers like?

Patrick says: "There’s an actuary, a baker, a vet, a teacher, a running coach – a good old mix. They turn up looking jolly, often wearing things they’d made themselves. There aren’t many shows where you wear stuff you’ve knocked up in your front room!"

Esme says: "But we’re the best dressed, Patrick…"

Patrick says: "Obviously! But as we filmed last September, while slowly emerging from the worst of COVID-19, people were expressing their exuberance through clothes."

Sara Pascoe on hosting the Great British Sewing Bee 2022

Sara Pascoe hosts but also gets fabric advice from judges Esme and Patrick. (Image credit: BBC)

Comedian Sara Pascoe revealed to us how she felt on taking over hosting duties…

"It’s exciting because it’s such a creative, heart-warming show, but Joe Lycett is beloved so I feel nerves!"

Being a previous contestant in the celebrity version didn't really make her feel like a sewing pro! "Sadly not! While I know how it feels to sit behind a sewing machine and be critiqued by experts, it’s also undermined my authority. I can’t say anything about sewing as people will go, ‘We’ve seen the pyjamas you made!’

On bonding with Patrick and Esme Sara says: "I don’t often agree with them about who’s sewn well. I’ll say, ‘That’s the prettiest,’ and they’ll be like, ‘It’s falling apart!’ But we’d sit in deckchairs and gossip. It was brilliant.

"I’m embarrassingly emotional when it comes to losing contestants. I became too attached and I had pregnancy hormones! I used to make fun of people crying on elimination shows. But it’s about the journey people go on and stopping is sad.

Has Sara sewn her new baby boy any outfits?! "I intended to! I thought it’d be an opportunity to make sailor suits, but I bought a sewing machine in lockdown and it’s still in its box!"

Meet the stitchers in The Great British Sewing Bee 2022

The Great British Sewing Bee 2022...the contestants, judges with new host Sara Pascoe centre stage! (Image credit: BBC)

Here's our brief rundown of the 12 contestants in The Great British Sewing Bee 2022...

Angela

Lancashire, health visitor

With 50 years sewing experience, grandma Angela hopes to get out of her comfort zone.

Annie

Surrey, fashion buyer

In honour of her granny’s Ghanaian heritage, Annie loves using African prints.

Brogan

Leicestershire, teacher

Brogan watched Sewing Bee growing up and makes clothes for her dog, Roger.

Chichi

Surrey, research analyst

Chichi, who hails from Zimbabwe, enjoys transforming vintage clothes.

Cristian

London, store manager

Romanian-born Christian learnt to sew by watching his mother and YouTube tutorials.

Debra

North Wales, PA

A self-confessed ‘messy’ stitcher, Debra prefers freestyling to following patterns.

Gill

Doncaster, analyst

Audrey Hepburn-inspired style became Gill’s passion after starting sewing three years ago.

Man Yee

London, actuary

Man Yee’s sewing journey began when she made Japanese anime costumes.

Marni

Devon, vet

Inheriting her mum’s sewing talents, Marni adores creating couture-style clothes.

Mitch

Cumbria, theatre manager

Mitch’s fiancée sparked his love of sewing and he favours a ‘lairy’ fabric.

Richy

Shrewsbury, baker

Richy enjoys making historical outfits and has over 50 homemade bow ties.

Steve

Newcastle, running coach

Ultramarathon-runner Steve took up sewing as a hobby during lockdown.

Ready steady stitch! Who'll make the best creations? (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for The Great British Sewing Bee 2022?

The BBC has yet to release a trailer for The Great British Sewing Bee 2022. We'll of course post it when it arrives.