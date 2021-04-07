Great British Sewing Bee 2021 — release date, presenters, judges and everything you need to know

Joe Lycett is back as the presenter of The Great British Sewing Bee along with judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant.

The Great British Sewing Bee 2021 is throwing open its doors for a seventh series and there will be twelve new sewers all hoping to impress judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant with their super stitching skills and fabulous creativity.

Comedian and presenter, Joe Lycett, will be keeping a watchful eye on the contestants who range in age from 21 to 62 and include a beauty therapist, an ex dinner lady and an IT installation engineer.

Judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant will be casting their expert eyes over the sewers creations in the Great British Sewing Bee 2021. (Image credit: BBC1)

The show will begin on Wednesday, 14 April, on BBC1 at 9pm.

How many episodes will there be of The Great British Sewing Bee 2021?

There will be ten episodes which will air weekly.

As well as watching on TV you'll be able to stream online via the BBC iPlayer

Who are the contestants in The Great British Sewing Bee 2021?

There are 12 new amateur sewers all vying for the prestigious crown of Great British Sewing Bee champion, 2021. Joe Lycett says: "They’re a really fun, mad bunch of eggs. There are some really cool, unusual characters. There were more tears this year, straight out of the gate, episode one, everyone’s going!"

Meet the twelve contestants for this year’s Great British Sewing Bee 2021

Adam. (Image credit: BBC1)

Adam, 31

LEICESTER

CRUISE SHIP ENTERTAINMENT DIRECTOR

Taught to sew by his Nan, aged 6, often drawn to nautical styles and fabrics, and the glamour of classic films and iconic entertainers.

Adeena. (Image credit: BBC1)

Adeena, 40

BIRMINGHAM

STUDENT ENGAGEMENT OFFICER

Fusing her Pakistani heritage with British style in her clothes, Adeena loves to sew for herself and her sisters who have often been "guinea pigs" for her creations.

Andrew. (Image credit: BBC1)

Andrew, 54

HULL

MATHS TEACHER

Inspired to sew as a small boy from watching his mum and grandmother. Enjoys making vestments for his partner who is a priest.

Cathryn. (Image credit: BBC1)

Cathryn, 57

YORKSHIRE

POST OFFICE WORKER

Passionate music lover and big David Bowie fan, she’s has been known to sew the lyrics of her favourite grime artist, Stormzy into her garments.

Damien.. (Image credit: BBC1)

Damien, 39

BOLTON

IT INTSTALLATION ENGINEER

Taught himself to sew three years ago when a pair of his work trousers needed altering. Describes his style as "practical".

Farie.. (Image credit: BBC1)

Farie, 34

DUNSTABLE

ACCOUNTANT

Her talent for sewing was nurtured at school. Enjoys making colourful outfits for her two young daughters and the creative outlet that sewing provides.

Jean. (Image credit: BBC1)

Jean

COUNTY DOWN

ART PSYCHOTHERAPIST

Uses art to help children, teenagers and adults through difficult life experiences. One of seven siblings with an identical twin, she learnt to sew as a child.

Julie. (Image credit: BBC1)

Julie, 62

ROTHERHAM

BEAUTY THERAPIST

A former dancer who worked across Europe, Julie’s style is bright and bold. Makes her own clothes and has won prizes for her dresses but has yet to try menswear.

Lawratu. (Image credit: BBC1)

Lawratu, 37

SURREY

LOCAL AUTHORITY OFFICER

Likes vivid prints often inspired by her West African heritage. An active member of her local Women’s Institute, she began making her own clothes six years ago.

Raph. (Image credit: BBC1)

Raphael, 34

LONDON

TEXTILE ARTIST

Has dyed cloth for high-profile movies but only got into sewing during lockdown. Still developing his own sewing style, likes to make stylish menswear for himself.

Rebecca.. (Image credit: BBC1)

Rebecca, 23

SCUNTHORPE

RETAIL ASSISTANT

Studied textiles at A-Level. Likes fast projects she can make and wear quickly, admits she has "a habit for not reading the instructions and just ploughing through".

Serena. (Image credit: BBC1)

Serena, 21

EDINBURGH

MEDICAL STUDENT

Taught herself sewing from YouTube, a big fan of sustainable style, she loves "refreshing" charity shop garments and creating her own unique garments.

What are some of challenges the sewers of The Great British Sewing Bee face?

As with previous years, each week, the sewers will go head to head in three challenges, the Pattern Challenge, the Transformation Challenge and the Made To Measure round, with one person eliminated each week.

For the very first challenge the sewers must create a versatile classic sleeveless blouse known as a "shell" top and for the Transformation Challenge, they have just 90 minutes to turn old t-shirts into completely new garments for men, women or children.

What are some of the other themes in this year's Great British Sewing Bee 2021?

Themes this year include 1940s week and International week, and items for the transformation challenges include include wetsuits, scarves, army surplus, curtains and even parachutes.

Judge Esme Young says: “I loved 40s week and I really liked the Transformation Challenge of making a parachute into a garment. In International Week, in the Made to Measure, I loved the Frida Kahlo inspired outfit as I have been to Frida Kahlo's house. And I really loved the 8-piece Baker Boy cap in the Pattern Challenge in Classic Clothing week, it was a really difficult challenge.”

Joe Lycett will be keeping spirits high in the sewing room. (Image credit: BBC1)

Where was series seven of The Great British Sewing Bee 2021 filmed?

The show has a new location and has moved to Trinity Buoy Wharf in London’s Docklands.

Judge Patrick Grant says: "It was a real joy to spend time there. We’d come onto the set just before 7am every day and the sunrises and sunsets were amazing. Having that wonderful vista across the River Thames from the sewing room, can’t help but inspire the sewers. It was a spectacular place to shoot."