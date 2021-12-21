'The Great British Sewing Bee' Christmas special 2021: release date, host, star sewers and everything we know

It’s time to get our sewing machines and pin cushions ready as The Great British Sewing Bee is throwing a Christmas Sewing Bee extravaganza, hosted by comedian Sara Pascoe.

To help get the Sewing Room into the festive spirit, she will be welcoming four celebrity sewers: journalist and priest Rev Kate Bottley, actors Antony Cotton and Kiell Smith-Bynoe, and presenter Anneka Rice. These stars will be giving the sewing machines a run for their money in this Christmas-themed sewing challenge.

Of course, they will be under the watchful eyes of judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant as they undergo their Christmas task, but only one celebrity can win the coveted Christmas Sewing Bee award before they have a sing-song around the piano. It will be a Christmas TV highlight!

The fun doesn’t stop there as we’ll also be treated to a New Year special of The Great British Sewing Bee where four more celebrities will enter the Sewing Room tasked with a different challenge. Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Lawrence Chaney, comedian, and writer Rose Matafeo, Steps singer Claire Richards and journalist Kirsty Wark will all try their dab hand at some sewing creations until they hit the dance floor with Claire singing an eighties disco classic.

Here’s everything we know about The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas special 2021…

Host Sara Pascoe will be joined by judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant for 'The Great British Sewing Bee' Christmas special. (Image credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack)

The Christmas special will air Wednesday, Dec. 22 on BBC1 at 8pm. The New Year episode will air a week after on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 1:05pm on BBC1. See our Christmas TV guide for more shows to enjoy.

What happens in 'The Great British Sewing Bee' Christmas special 2021?

The first set of celebrities in the Christmas special will have the challenge of following a pattern for a Christmas jumper, transforming a charity shop bundle into fancy dress outfits and creating dresses from Christmas past.

For the New Year special, the second set of stars will be tasked with creating a festive waistcoat, revamp some old clothes into children’s party dresses and fit a food themed fancy dress outfit to a model.

Rose Matafeo, Claire Richards, Lawrence Chaney and Kirsty Wark are braving the sewing machines! (Image credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack)

Is there a trailer?

You can watch a clip below where we see Kiell Smith-Bynoe, who will be seen in the Ghosts 2021 Christmas special, receive some advice from Esme and Patrick about the wrong and right side of fleece fabric!